BRANDING CAMERON...A response

Cameron's Brand: "Crossroads of the Nation"

Tag line: Turning Setbacks into Comebacks"

Shannon Christensen's questions to me last night were directed at how I wrote up the stories detailing what occurred in the two most recent City Council meetings, where her presentations about her rebranding proposal for Cameron were receiving pushback from the City Council.

Ms. Christensen questioned why I did not verify the account of her altercation with Councilperson Dr. Mark Carr in the meeting prior.

Here's what capsulates this for readers:

1). The story of that Council meeting was about bills, resolutions, consent agendas, and bidding bon voyage to Steve Rasmussen as City Manager, until a discussion on her proposal, initially received and approved by a Council vote, began to receive pushback and opposition. Christensen began with a few points on "proof of concept" of her project, then quickly turned to a conflict with Dr. Mark Carr, their second row in two meetings. Christensen produced a handout that she submitted to the Council, asking that "it be kept private," in which she attacked Dr. Carr for his opposition, challenging him under the Council Code of Conduct.

That became the story within the story of the May 5 Council meeting, and it was only in the aftermath of this that I learned of the first altercation.

Christensen suggests that the packet contained an apology to Carr, and it could be read that way, only to set the stage for the attacks that followed.

I didn't question her on her side of the story because I saw it and could hear it with my own eyes and ears. As I said, the report of the Council meeting was a news report, and going to her for a quote or clarification following what was an arguably second inappropriate interchange in a public meeting in two tries was like going to a bank robber who held up a bank and injured a security guard to ask them why they did it.

I've given Ms. Christensen print space for a 750-word essay to put forward her proposal to the community and to let them decide it on its merits.

We have re-posted her actual proposal packet on our web page at www.mycameronnews.com and invite you to read it in its entirety. Settle in...it will take you a while. Pay special attention to her proposed "arts district" that includes a three-block by six-block "carve out" of downtown that includes McCorkle Park, City Hall, the Cameron Development Center, Cornerstone, and the First Christian Church, and the block including the Old School and the Cameron School Central Office.

There are a lot of businesses and residences within that marked-off area.

I'm wondering, are you folks "down" with this? Carr asked Christensen in the meeting if she had canvassed the people involved to see if they wanted to participate.

She flatly brushed off that idea.

So, while I'm sure Ms. Christensen will probably come back with a document, maybe even a handout, on all the ways we did the story wrong, which I fully expect, here are the questions I have for her.

Be careful what you ask for.

Question 1: What is your background and training postsecondary that qualifies you as a legitimate source for your ideas to be considered by a city? Is your background marketing, graphic design, city leadership, or public administration?

Question 2: In viewing your packet and proposal, you identify a lot of ideas and "events" that can build the "creative hub" you describe. You have pieces of the puzzle already in place to do this without making it a city-wide, government-endorsed "thing"...Why not...

1). Use the Old School, where you already have a "home base" and build on your "in-house" incubator projects?

2). Find people who have an interest in "Tech Career Boot Camps" or "creative Tech Academies" and build those "events" as businesses, profit, non-profit, or otherwise, and promote them. Find out what your market is, find out your "point person" on four or five projects in the spring, summer, fall, and winter, and go to town.

See what kind of interest you have. Let's use the Denny Clark model of "If you Build It, They Will Come".

3). Many of the ideas here can potentially be funded, or "seeded" with grant money, as you suggest. Why not go for it and assemble a team of grant writers, research, find entrepreneurs who might take on one or more of these ideas, base at the Old School, and "go"?

I've concluded this from your proposal. You assert it will cost the city no money. Looking at these proposals and ideas, I would agree...so long as you, the Old School, and other like-minded people come together, plan, and put their money where your mouth is, and as long as the City steers clear.

You don't need to have the City Council give their blessing to your idea...Just go do it. Count heads. Find your money people to go with your idea people.

But keep the citizen out of it, unless they want to be. They'll let you know, but maybe you'd better ask them first.

You ONLY cost the city money if they endorse your proposal, and change the branding to reflect your direction.

You can get what you want with those people within your current circle.

Dragging people kicking and screaming into something they don't want, especially in a "boundaries" area as listed on your map, whether a business, a church, or a homeowner who just wants to be left alone.

Rent the YMCA meeting theater for a town hall. Take your case straight to the people. Then assess your feedback.

I'm not even going to ask any questions about what happened at the two council meetings, your sword-crossing with Dr. Carr, or meaningless debate with me.

You brought your proposal to the Council.

After reflection, they had second thoughts.

The opposition you received was researched and presented...Refute Dr. Carr's 5 points if you can.

When you were opposed, you went on the attack...It's on tape. It's documented by your own words in your packet against Dr. Carr.

When you dig yourself into a hole...stop digging. Change the tool you're using from a shovel to a ladder.

What you have is a lot of "ideas" and even intriguing possibilities that might be cool things...but not part of City Government, either by blessing, appropriation, or boundary marking.

Finally, you said that your opponents haven't offered any alternative to your "forward-looking proposal". Well, here we go...

My proposal for "growing" Cameron, where we "turn setbacks into comebacks".

1). Complete the restoration of City Hall. Return government functions back to their home base, and take care of it now and forever after.

2). Complete the demolition of the Third Street Buildings with all speed. August 6, perhaps? Do not go into another winter with those carcasses menacing downtown. Finish up the others that are beyond saving. GET TO KNOW DAVID HOVEY...

3). Take the time, while doing the demo and haul-off, to upgrade downtown water, sewer, and other infrastructure so that it is 2025 sound and ready to go.

4). Turn on the pipeline. It will provide 50% of our daily water supply. Whether we want it or not, we've got it. Let's make the most of it.

5). Let's close the sale on land parcels in all the various business and commercial parks throughout town. Lance Rains has been doing the Lord's work in laying the literal groundwork through planning and zoning. Bring in 100-250 jobs, new affordable housing, maybe even have some of the artsy businesses you propose to rent space and put out their shingle.

6) Let's rethink everything related to our Parks system and make sure what we have as a City is what we want. We have great assets; let's make sure we have great leadership that can enhance and make it better.

7). In 365 days, let's get every pothole fixed that can be identified within the city confines. USE THAT LEVEL-FLOWING CONCRETE!!!

8). Direct all your resources towards the hiring of a talented, energetic, command-presence possessing City Manager who is part shepherd, part sheepdog, with an eagle eye, great communication skills and the realization that he has two ears and one mouth and that just maybe, God was trying to tell him something.

9). Start getting to know David Hovey...If you want a guy ready to make seismic changes in the community in a quiet, well-studied way, get to know him.

There...that's my plan. Do the practical things necessary to get Cameron back into the world of the living again.

As for you, Shannon, go build a "Great Northwest Missouri Creative Incubator" out of our existing hubs at the Old School, and with the teeming hundreds of people ready to jump on board and drop in the thousands needed to rent office or commercial space and get to it.

WE'LL BE ROOTING FOR YOU.