Breaking Down the Utility Rate Increase Impact

Cameron --- Engineering firm HDR presented its findings on Cameron’s current utility rate structures for electric, water, and sewer service, and while discussion during the event was muted at best, save some hard questioning from Councilman John Feighert, community response over the event washed over social media in the days since in a torrent.

Given the unenviable duty of passing along bad news, much like an oncologist meeting with a sick patient, HDR’s Shawn Koorn presented a study that identified the current means of charging residential, commercial, and industrial customers for utilities, assessing whether or not the current structure and revenues being produced meets the projected expenses coming down the pike, moist dramatically illustrated by the Great Northwest Missouri Water pipeline going online within the next 6-9 weeks.

At that point, the City and its utility customers are on the hook to begin paying back a $ 44 million dollar loan for Cameron’s 93% stake in the pipeline…and it’s a mouthful.

Swallow hard, folks.

Water rates are projected to rise by 60% in the next fiscal year, largely to cover a pro-rated $1.8 million “bite” to begin repaying the loan. They will rise by an additional 25% in 2026 and 3% per year in subsequent years, 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The impact on the average residential customer is that your current water bill of $29.80 per month jumps to $47.66 this year, $59.60 in 2026, and then “trickles” upward to a rate of $67.08 by 2030.

It should be noted that if you pay more than that, based on usage, you’ll pay 60%, 25%, and 3% increases in the future.

The costs to commercial and industrial customers are likewise, at those rates.

Electric rates will go up 10% beginning in 2026, an additional 10% in 2027 and then settle in at 3% in FY 2028, 2029, and 2030.

That means that the “average” electric bill of $109. 24 will cost residents $120.18 per month in 2026, $132.18 in 2027, $136.15 in 2028, $140.23 in 2029 and $144.44 in 2030.

While $35 a month increase incrementally might not seem like much, one applies the same 10% increase regardless of your bill.

December energy bills in one Chillicothe household(ours), went from $129 a month in November to $490 in December. Sub-zero temps will come for the next two months, so an additional 10% on a $500 electric bill is a “chunk”.

The sewer bill, averaging $22.88 currently, will reach $28.59 in 2026, $31.45 in 2027, $34.80 in 2028, $38.06 in 2029, and $41.88 in 2030. Those rate increases comprise a 25% first-year increase, followed by 10% from 2027-2029, and are projected to rise 10% in all the years projected after the initial 25% “bite”.

Koorn stated that inflationary factors are one consideration creating the rise in prices, the swift evaporation of reserves within each utility as costs rise, the City assumes water line payments, and another item, news to many … of a new Central Utility Building presented as fait accompli but jerking around the heads of Council members, the Mayor, and onlookers.

Apparently, that little “chestnut” has been in the workup as a “visionary” piece since the time of former Utilities director Zac Johnson.

Council members didn’t speak much to this during the evening, but Mayor Curtis is said to have leaned over to Councilman John Breckenridge to say, “Did you know about this?” before the discussion moved on.

This did not escape the notice of social media onlookers and Facebook contributors at the Cameron Community Forum, Q’s Views, and other spaces on the web.

The proposed Central Utilities “Campus” as a “capital improvement” and the assumption of the “debt service” on the water pipeline create a significant part of the “whiplash” felt by taxpayers.

It appears that the pipeline, though voted down by voters twice previously, is non-negotiable. It’s pony-up time on that.

So what is the overall pain for residents?

The Rate study presentation, which has been posted both on Facebook and the Cameron Newspapers web page, on page 22 of the 29 page report lays it out this way…

Combining all new increases for this year, total utility rates will rise as follows…

This year…$161.92(current) to $179.80 per month.

2026…. $208.35 per month.

2027…$225.02 per month

2028…$233.98 per month

2029…$243.42 per month

2030…$253.36 per month

And keep in mind that those represent “averages”…the percentages are important to know when applying them to your own situation.

It appears that the City, and the Council are boxed in by the coming $2.8 million annual outline on the pipeline, and by the fact that utility rates haven’t been raised since 2014.

If rates needed to be raised and weren’t for political considerations along the way, this represents the “evil twin” of the City Hall debacle … with much more direct consequences to individuals and their families.

The one place where there may be some “wiggle room” for the Council is the summary dismissal of the Central Utility Campus idea…Councilman Breckenridge already made the point that it was his feeling that we already have sufficient housing for utility equipment.

The degree to which that “carve-out” affects the projected rate increases is debatable, but will be considered.

The Council will take up the recommendations in the January 21 regular January City Council Meeting, moved to Tuesday due to Martin Luther King’s birthday Monday.

That, plus final decision-making on City Hall will make for another interesting meeting Tuesday night.

This story will be updated as we collect comments from City Manager Steve Rasmussen and other “interested parties”.