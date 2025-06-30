BREAKING NEWS: Brightspeed Fire classified as Arson by State Fire Marshal

Brightspeed Fire classified Arson by State Fire Marshal

The June 18 early morning fire that destroyed the Brightspeed Building at 322 North Chestnut has been classified “Arson-2nd Degree” by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

The case, dubbed 25-00376 by the State Fire Marshal details the classification of the fire as “incendiary.

The Fire Investigator, Sgt. Adam Crouch, received the dispatch call at 4:27 AM on the morning of June 18, and was on his way at 5:04 AM. He arrived at the fire site at 6:07 PM, conducted his preliminary investigation and left the scene at 8:58 AM.

Crouch classified the fire as Arson-2nd Degree under Missouri State Statute 569.050.

In Crouch’s incident narrative, he reported, “On June 18, 2025, at about 047 hours, I was contacted by MIAC in reference to a request for a fire investigation. The scene was located at 322 North Chestnut Street in Cameron, Missouri. The scene was situated within Clinton County.”

Crouch continued, “I arrived at the scene at about 0607 hours on June 18, 2025 and found the scene secured by members of the Cameron Police and Fire Department. Through the scene investigation and subsequent interviews, the fire was classified as incendiary.”

The report, very preliminary, is the “basics” of a much more significant report still under development, and investigation still underway.

The Citizen-Observer has requested the full Fire Department “after action” incident report on the way CFD fought the fire, and discussed the incident Monday with Interim City Manager Dan Miller and Cameron Police Detective Bryson Janovec.

Both said the fire was “still under investigation”, and while Janovec indicated that “persons of interest” were under investigation, no arrests have been made.

Awaiting further comment from CFD Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell, CPD Acting Police Chief Ryan O’Boyle and the Fire Marshal’s office, this story is still developing. We will be in contact with Brightspeed for comment and await more details from city public safety officials.

A final detail of the Fire Marshal’s report was a conservative estimate of $2 million in property damage to the Brightspeed facility.

This is a developing story. The Fire Marshal’s report is attached.