BREAKING NEWS: Park Board has signed contract with Midwest Pool; sets up showdown with City

Cameron --- It has been learned through reliable sources inside the Cameron Park Board that the Cameron Park Board has signed a management contract with Midwest Pools Incorporated, for management of the Cameron Aquatic Center, for pool management for the upcoming pool season.

The move comes after the City Council declined to pick up the matter and discuss what seemed during the January 6 meeting to be a "window" for Council members to come together, work out differences between them and arrive at some conclusion short of the City Parks Department reassuming control of the pool. The motion to rediscuss failed for lack of a second in that meeting and the Council directed City Manager Steve Rasmussen and Parks Superintendent Ira Sloan to develop a plan for staffing, scheduling and management of the pool.

The Council voted to approve job descriptions for four of five identified staff needs, and begin advertising it the middle of last week. One position, that of Parks/Pool Foreman, was not approved as the Council argued that it duplicated the roles of Pool Manager and Assistant Pool manager in hiring, supervising and training staff. The implication from the Council Tuesday night was that they expected Sloan to pick up this slack himself.

That action led the Park Board, under the leadership of Board President Matt Arndt to lead the Board into it's executive session in a Thursday night meeting, emerging from that session with a decision to sign the contract. Parks Superintendent Ira Sloan notified City Manager Steve Rasmussen of this after the meeting.

The practical effect of these actions are that the Park Board has committed the City to one course of action, and the City Council has commissioned City Staff to follow another, and to begin interviewing and hiring staff.

The action sets up a showdown between the Council and the Park Board in the days ahead. The greater issue at play is who actually controls the appropriations function of the Park Board...the Board itself or the Council. The City's position has been that since it supplies an amount of money to the Park Board from their annual budget, that they should control all of it, a large portion of which comes from sales tax revenue earmarked exclusively for the Parks. the Parks Board, by contrast, cites the City Municipal Code and State statute below in justifying their action.

At best, the action represents the beginning of a negotiation. At worst, it's a "Boston Tea Party" revolution, a "Mutiny on the Bounty" rebellion. Lacking some divine intervention, the only certainty lacking an agreement between the two parties suggests that only the litigators win.

The Park Board has argued that City Muncipal Code, set up in 1970 identifies that the Park Board shall have control of it's proceeds and revenues, which currently total $1.7 million dollars.

The code, referencing the Park Board in the Cameron Municipal code found on the City web site, reads as follows:



Sec. 2-134. - Organization; rules and regulations; finances; powers.

