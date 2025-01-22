BREAKING NEWS: RASMUSSEN ANNOUNCES MAY 5 RETIREMENT

Cameron---After seven years of service as Cameron City Manager, Steve Rasmussen announced that he would retire from the position effective May 5.

Rasmussen tendered his letter, attached here, and presented it to the City Council in closed session following the completion of a tempestuous January 21 Council meeting which moved ahead with contracting an engineer to provide bid-ready designs on City Hall Repair, and approved new water rates to coincide with the online launch of the Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission pipeline at the end of April.

Rasmussen's letter , dated January 17, 2025 stated:

Mayor Curtis and Members of the City Council, I would like for you to consideer this my request to officially retire from my position as City Manager with my Last day being May 5, 2025, which will be the first Council meeting in May. I do this with great mixed feelings , of course, because I have very much enjoyed working for the City and know that there are many important thingas yet to be done. I have, however, been working as a City Manager for many years and it is time that I spend more time now with my family and on personal affairs. I wish the very best for the City and will continue to do all that I can to help after I retire whatever and wherever possible. Thank you so much for the opportunity to have served here.

Steve Rasmussen

In a Thursday afternoon phone call, Rasmussen brushed off the rumored report that he had in fact resigned.

"I've known for a long time that we had big issues to resolve, with the pipeline, City Hall and other things." Rasmussen said. "But I also know that there will always be another major issue around the bend, and feel it's time to start readying to move on."

Rasmussen first informed the Mayor with his letter last Friday, and heads turned towards the end of the Council meeting when Councilman John Feighert used his comments to thank Rasmussen for all his years and everything done in the service of the city.

The Citizen-Observer will meet with Rasmussen on Friday and come from that meeting with more information on Rasmussen's plans to wrap it up and conclude major projects, most pointedly from him to get the Pipeline completed and City Hall on the way to repair.