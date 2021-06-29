Bridge setback will not delay new city park

Plans to repurpose an old railroad bridge for a future city park continue progressing with Cameron Park Board Member Chris Wilkinson, who originally proposed the project, personally spearheading the effort.

After raising concerns of the financial feasibility of rehabilitating a bridge spanning I-35 into a pedestrian walkway, Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager said the project will have no impact on the proposed Memorial Day opening of the unnamed city park, but later said a obtaining grant $500,000 may cause a delay.

“The railroad bridge is separate from the park. It was not part of the original park plan. It has no bearing on us moving forward on development of the new community park whatsoever. Chris Wilkinson and Matt Ardnt have been working on running down some leads on the railroad bridge to see what we can do for using it for access to the city park,” Bontrager said.

