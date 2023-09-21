BTC Bank hosts inaugural Tractor Cruise fundraiser

More than 30 tractors paraded through downtown Cameron and beyond as part of the first annual BTC Bank Trator Cruise.

Organized by BTC Bank Employee Tonya Sloan, the event raised more than $5,000 for the BTC Bank Area Youth Benefit Corp.

“It was super exciting for me. It’s the first one we’ve ever organized, and it was a big success,” Sloan said.

As part of the event, the tractor caravan departed from the Cameron-based CP Excavating, traveled north on Walnut and continued north to Winston, stopped for a lunch in Kidder and then returned to CP Excavating. The funds raised Friday will go the the BTC Bank Area Youth Benefit Corp, which supports area kids fulfilling financial needs of youth and youth programs.

“We were really pleased. You never know, and we were blessed with good weather. We were extremely pleased with the turnout,” Sloan said.

Sloan, who is the mother of Cameron Coop Manager Cody Sloan, said she has a very close relationship with Cameron’s agricultural community and close ties with the local 4-H and Cameron FFA.

“Our family has always been active in helping the local FFA and 4-H. My family is very active. We farm, and raise livestock ... We’ve been pretty involved in the ag. community here,” Sloan said.

For Sloan, due to the impact Cameron farmers have on the local economy, a tractor cruise seemed like the perfect event for a fundraiser benefiting area youths.

“BTC is very ag. focused and community minded. They really pride themselves on that. What’s more ag. related than a tractor cruise. There are a lot of people that don’t play golf ... It’s a different group,” Sloan said.