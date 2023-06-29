Budding bus drivers test their skills at Durham recruiting event

With bus driver shortages causing delays on a few occasions last year, Durham School Services got an early start on the 2023-2024 school year with last Saturday’s recruiting drive.

As part of an event meant to recruit area drives, and alleviate anxiety about driving a large vehicle, area budding bus drivers had an opportunity to test their skills while filling a few holes before school starts in August.

“We got five people down here, and four people set up for interviews Monday, so we’ve done a really good job. We’re not as short as most CSE’s around the country, but we are pretty short, which makes it really hard to run out daily routes,” Cameron Durham School Services General Manager Angel Reffitt said.

Reffitt credited Durham recruiter Jessica Reeves envisioning the event and seeing it to fruition. With confidence playing a large role in recruiting bus drivers, Reeves planned an event to challenge that misconception head-on.

“Everybody’s first comment is always that they can’t drive a school bus. They’re like ‘I don’t think I can do that. So, we figured, get them in here. Let them try things out and see it’s not that hard,” Reeves said.

With many potential drivers also having children, and likely children in the Cameron R-1 School District, the event also featured a variety of kids activities such as face-painting, free snow cones and a bounce house/waterslide.

“This isn’t our only event this summer. We still have several to come. We’re going to do the Fourth of July events. The one thing about the Bus Barn here is we are a family,” Reffitt said. “This is a very family-oriented job. We love having fun. All of these kids that are around here today are all kids of our staff. The people who came and drove, let their kids stay and they had a great time.”