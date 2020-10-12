Burn Ban
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:03am admin
BURN BAN in effect until further notice
Due to dry and windy conditions, the Fire Department has issued a burn ban until further notice for the City of Cameron. No outdoor burning allowed at this time.
