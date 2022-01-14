Business leaders discuss progress, future projects

Representatives from Economic Development of Cameron updated area business leaders to multiple ongoing efforts.

During Tuesday’s Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, EDOC Director Terry Rummery and EDOC Board Member Mark Gargas discussed a few of the 12 active leads for projects through EDOC, including the recently announced Missouri Coffee Company expansion, which officially opened last month. Rummery said success in economic development is often met with failure, but persistance on a project can dramatically change the economic fortunes of a community if just one corporation or developer says yes.

