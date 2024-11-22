C-O EDITORIAL: The Danger in Dismissing Bell-Ringers on the Wall

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

Cameron, as I am learning, is filled with passionate people.

They are opinionated, sometimes brash or edgy, other times more demure, but they aren’t afraid to do what Sister Agnes told us to do in 8th grade…” Stand up and tell ‘em what you know”.

In full disclosure, I never went to Catholic School, and never had class with Sister Agnes but believe this…Somewhere, someone did and heard something a lot like that.

We have a lot of places in our “social media town square” where folks can lay out their ideas. Whether it’s the Cameron Community Forum, or Q’s Views, which I find brilliant and edgy, sometimes fun to read, sometimes painful, there is no lack of places to go to find out what people in town think about different things.

Coming into this job at the end of September, I already had a little bit of an understanding of what was going on in the controversy over book content in the library, or at least I thought I did.

But while reviewing Tuesday night’s school board meeting, I was as knocked off balance as everyone else was with the allegations regarding two students at Parkview Elementary who had been …and it’s important to pick the right word here… a) touched inappropriately, b) molested or c) sexually assaulted.

While any of the three possible descriptors are horrific (any of it is when dealing with little ones), knowing exactly what happened, who the perpetrator was (adult or child), how the school district handled it in moving through its protocols of receiving the report, following mandatory reporter guidelines to CFS, investigation and the point at which it moved from the School Resource Officer to CPD(or not), how school staff moved to communicate with parents and deal with the perpetrator is all important.

If anywhere in the process a step was skipped, not followed through on, or forwarded to the correct people to deal with it, that’s a problem.

And we’re going to work to find out exactly what happened on all sides of this and report it out to you.

But here’s an important lesson learned so far in this process.

I had more or less made up my mind on how I read the efforts of Dan Landi and Heath Gilbert, whether their concerns were legitimate, how they were being fielded by the school, and whether they were over the top, or legitimately and righteously angry.

I didn’t feel like the claims they were making had not been addressed by the School Administration and School Board. Whether it was coaches I’ve met, directors, teachers, or administrators, I was very much impressed. Having been a teacher and counselor myself, I’ll admit to a bit of confirmation bias in support of educators and schools.

Knowing that every meeting seemed to bring a new clash between the “whistleblowers” and the established authorities of the school, it had become easy to just say, “there they go again” and move on.

I’m not sure I feel the same way about that right now, and my Spidey Senses are going off like strobe lights.

I think there’s more going on here than meets the eye… and the book issue is just part of it.

I am already starting to feel ownership over our school kids and over the community, and feeling the need to do what I can to inform, and by that measure, to protect them.

The concerns being addressed have to do with issues of real harm being done. No matter how good your total school “apparatus” is, it has to be 100% in protecting the individual student…no matter what.

The school, like the Secret Service has to get it right 100% of the time. People with malicious intentions, like Presidential assassins, only have to get it right once.

So here’s the lesson I’ve learned. It would be easy to look at Mr. Landi and Mr. Gilbert as just bomb-throwers, and it might be easy to dismiss them or to roll one’s eyes and move on.

But wait, are these guys just banging gongs and clanging cymbals or are they something more…

Guys standing watch on the wall and ringing the bell?

For centuries, men stood guard in watch towers, searching for threats and then warning the people when they were on the way or imminent.

I’ve met Dan Landi and Heath Gilbert and listened to what they have to say. They have concerns, and yes, they have receipts.

It would be a danger to all of us to dismiss what they say out of hand. If we are wrong about what they assert, and they are right, we’ll be kicking ourselves down the road.

In these instances, I’m listening, and I’m doing my homework.

I’ll let you know what I find out.