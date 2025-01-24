C-O Editorial: How the City Can Win Back the Trust of Citizens...edited and added to

C-O EDITORIAL

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

C-O Editorial: How the City Can Win Back the Trust of Citizens

And into the breech we go.

The City Council has voted to contract PST Engineering to prepare specifications and designs for the restoration of Cameron City Hall.

It will cost between $450,000 and $600,000 to complete the architecture and engineering designs, bringing our investment is PST to $1-million plus before a nail is pounded or a brown bat routed out of the City Hall ceiling.

The proposed contract with PST speaks to providing the city with bid-ready designs, which area and regional contractors can bid for, and the City Council can choose which firm it decides to go with.

The community is angry and vocal about the sum total of issues, of which this is only one, but the most “front of mind” right now. Whatever the Council decides on, there will be a worried, skeptical populace just waiting for the next shoe to fall.

The City Manager will retire May 5, having brought this most important issue to a point of resolution, but will likely be riding into the sunset before ultimate reconstruction is very far along— Adding this to the Mayor and Council’s plate is a complication to the total process, but while an added stressor, it is a remarkable opportunity for someone to “pin” the successful resolution of the project to the start of their assignment as City Manager.

A month before CM Rasmussen steps away, the City will vote to select either Dr. Mark Carr or Dr. Derek Lannigan as its next City Council member, replacing the departing Karen Hamlet. Both are already hard and impressively at work in their campaigns (to be laid out in a separate C-O article next week) and both are laser-focused on this issue and others.

These aren’t all of the issues factoring in and facing not just the Mayor, Council, and City Staff, but effectively, all of you who live here, pay your taxes(and utility rates…another issue entirely), drive by the 3rd Street “Unicorn Snipe Hunt” (yet another issue entirely), and look wistfully at the Cameron Industrial Park and those 359 big, beautiful acres that would be perfect for new housing, a commercial mall, and a light industry or Walmart/Amazon Distribution Center(yet another issue entirely). And dare we add...the gauntlet thrown down Thursday in the Park Board meeting in which the Board signed a contract with Midwest Pools, asserting their control over Park Board proceeds, while the City moves forward on the Council-mandated plan to assume local control over the Aquatic Center and staff, down to approving job descriptions and advertising for seasonal employees.

Can we say, definitively, that we have one hell of a steaming pile of messes to clean up?

All these issues are daunting enough for a city of 72,000 much less a small town of 7,200(our guests out under the "Green Roof” aren’t adding any sweat equity to these problems…

Everything I have laid out comes down to this … The screw-ups, brush-offs, and political machinations of two decades have all descended on the City and people are fed up.

Trust, when lost, is hard to recover.

So instead of just bringing this up as one big Festivus “Airing of Grievances”, let’s talk about what the City can do, starting now, to start over on the relationship between citizens of Cameron and their City Government.

Spend a little time on the Cameron Forums, and Q’s Views or sit in on coffee groups at the Cameron Market or Dino’s in the morning, there are good ideas that come from these “grassroots”, organic level discussions.

Perhaps within weeks or a short month, PST will come back with design specs and bid-ready documents. They’ll help with scouting out contractors who will identify the costs, build their proposals and submit them.

It’s what happens next that provides the City the opportunity to reach out and rebuild the relationship with its people.

Under ordinary circumstances, and with a better track record of accountability and perception of success, City Staff, the City Manager, and the Council would likely be trusted with seeing through the process of selecting a bid, establishing timelines for construction and completion, and get cracking.

This Council, this staff and the City Manager — current, or incoming, need to get this right, and here’s how…

The Federal Government is establishing the “Department of Government Efficiency”. This Council and CM need to set up, as Lana Sue Manion has recommended, an “Engineer/Contractor Advisory Board”, call it akin to the Park Board, or the Library Board with this task…Assist the City Council in examining the bids, the costs, and everything down to the line item level to make sure that bidding contractors are playing straight with the City. Whatever they identify as iffy, or sketchy, that provides the ability for the City to negotiate its terms, fully informed, fully educated with far more ability to make good decisions than the City Manager, the Mayor, the Council, or the Staff could bring to this on their own, in the “conventional way”. The Advisory Board does not work for the City, it works for the people and is the ombudsman group that assures all parties, down to Granny on the porch, are protected from gaslighting by ANYONE. Total transparency. Totally on the table. Efficient and mission-driven. The next step is to bring on an “Owner’s Inspector”, as Bud Young has suggested who is involved on a daily basis and observing, questioning, and assuring that every step of the process is done to a Cadillac level. This person needs to be a builder or understand local code, state law, and federal guidelines on the construction of Public Buildings. He reports back to the advisory committee, the City Manager, and the Council. In effect, he is the “dust on the boots” guy who makes sure that we get what we paid for. The Advisory Committee may or may not be compensated, but the day-to-day “Operations Inspector” should be. Sue Manion can speak with confidence to the idea of assembling a group of “wise men” with no vested financial interest in the outcome to serve in this capacity.

The Council can’t balk at the money for the inspector, and it can’t be someone on City Staff. This guy needs to be independent of the Government, the closest “People’s Advocate” there can be in this process.

That person is Paul Beckwith, the former city building inspector.

No one understands the City Codes better, no one knows City Hall better. He’s married to the idea of "the Code, the Code, the Code" in the same way Marines are married to "The Corps, the Corps, the Corps". He has integrity beyond reproach, skills to the moon and back and the most important thing.

He’s interested in doing something like this. At least about as interested as George Washington was when pressed into the service by the Framers to serve as President of the Constitutional Convention.

Washington met a delegation from the Convention at the front door of Mt. Vernon, heard their plea, and complained, "Have I not yet done enough in the service of my country?

Washington closed the door in their face, stewed for the best part of the day, and then was on his horse by evening and headed to Philadephia.

Beckwith doesn't need this. Why would he even consider it?

Because he is a "patriot" to the cause of protecting the citizens of this city.

We spoke to Beckwith on this and other subjects of concern Saturday and took his story to press in part at mycameronnews.com and completely in the January 30 edition of the Citizen-Observer.

I know from other sources, that hold great sway in the community, that at least four members of the council are not immediately opposed to the idea.

While I could anticipate the potential “protection of turf” that might emerge from something like this by staff, Mayor, City Manager, or Council, a bit of advice. Get over it…We stipulate that the current players did not place the city in this mess, at least in the whole, but clinging to tradition about who calls all these shots not only won’t be helpful, but will lend itself to mistakes, the kind that brought us here.

At least one council member has expressed the concern that such a group would make it "look like we don't know what we're doing".

We know that you are well-intentioned, we know that you will try hard, but you need a group of "pros" in this area that will help you balance the scales in the favor of the City.

Break the cycle. Get some back-up. Understand that the Marines always hit the beaches first, and the Army infantry follows.

Understand that the fees paid to PST going forward, while aggravating, are the price of admission to moving forward.

You can’t control what happened up to now, but you can control what happens going forward.

Accept help.

Turn to people with greater expertise than any of you have, individually or collectively. The greatest challenge to leaders, at all levels of government is to come to the realization that "you don't know everything that you don't know."

Listen, deliberate, debate, discuss, do your homework, study and research.

And when you pull the trigger, you’ll know you have done your best, and the people can at least have a degree more confidence that this has been done the right way.