C-O Editorial: June 2 Council Meeting can be "Liberation Day" for the City

The Monday, June 2 Cameron City Council meeting will be the most important meeting of the year for the body to date. Some might even call it “Liberation Day” in miniature.

Four reasons…

1) Welcoming Interim City Manager Dan Miller to the last chair on “Council Row”…Giving even money on whether he breaks out his Sunday church clothes, or comes in full CPD Dress blues. The gun is optional.

Most public sentiment is in agreement that Chief Miller is an outstanding person to cover “home plate” while the City works through the process of procuring a full-time person for the job.

Some express some skepticism, but who can blame them? It’s a natural, almost reflexive response from a long bit of struggle for the Council to find its footing.

When July rolls around and the one year anniversary of “The Great Bugout” rolls around, the sounds of construction, squadrons of bats getting the hell out of downtown and rats marching toward the river like little four-legged Antifa protestors … that will be a good thing.

Chief Miller will do a good job. He inspires loyalty from his troops, treats people with respect, but he is also an excellent negotiator, conflict resolver, and problem de-escalator.

This was a good move, and don’t think there’s more than just a little bit of quiet observation going on from Council and Community that maybe, just maybe, they have their permanent guy.

How many CMs do you know qualified in hand gun, assault weapon, and shotgun proficiency?

Discharging a weapon into the ceiling of the Council Chamber to get people to settle down might never be necessary, but the City can rest assured that Miller could do it if he had to.

Council…great hire.

2) The City will take up two bills, 2025-20 and one other that release Taxable Industrial Development Bonds for $20,500,000 for MOTA/TA to begin work on the Cameron Crossing project --- Hotel, restaurant, major gas/convenience store construct across the interstate West from the hospital and Loves.

This will be a giant shot in the arm for Cameron and start the economic development snowball rolling downhill and gaining momentum. Lance Rains and City Staff get the attaboy for the good work on this.

3) “Discussion” item #1 will happen early in the process, just after Public Participation.

The Council will take up the disposition of the Third Street Buildings owned by Councilperson Gina Reed-Hibler, who will have to vacate her seat during the discussion.

What is to happen?

We have attached the City’s Initial “Dangerous Buildings Notice” to Reed-Hibler, dated in December, and laying out in painful and painstaking detail everything that needed to be done to bring the Buildings back to Code.

We’ve also attached Reed-Hibler’s “plan” to the City, which started the clock running on the 180 days towards June 6, the date that demonstrable work was to have been completed.

What has been accomplished?

Reed-Hibler insists that she has gathered the necessary information from contractors and engineers to make the determination necessary on the structures.

In a March report, she’d indicated that she believed the buildings were past the potential for renovation and needed to be demolished.

We’ll see if that comes true. Including her $8,000 purchase price, she has expended $18,000 in her last report towards this end.

What should happen is that the City hears Reed-Hibler’s plan, which may include the request for an extension. Local conspiracy theorists suggest that she may attempt to transfer ownership of the buildings to a third party to delay the demolition process, in other words, restarting the clock for another 180-days.

The City needs to deny any extension. It needs to confer with Reed-Hibler on her quote for demolition and materials removal, or move on one of two estimates, one for $270,000, another for $450,000 to do the work.

The Council has hinted that it wants to get this done without expenditure of taxpayer money if at all possible. Private individuals may be prepared to help, Reed-Hibler may need to pony up, and if she can’t do so, the City takes the buildings, moves ahead on the demo process, places a lien on the property and charges the cost back to her for anything private individuals don’t contribute, or a MOKAN grant can’t cover.

The question is, will Reed-Hibler stand up and stand aside and let the City finish the job, or will there be shenanigans?

We hope not.

The consequences of such would be bad for the City, and would louden the calls for Reed-Hibler to depart the Council, either by resignation or by a recall petition, which some locals are already preparing.

4) And the final bit of “adulting” for the Council Monday night will be to act on the rescission of Resolution 2020-13, which granted approval to the rebranding of Cameron as the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation”.

While we have discussed this in great detail in several articles culminating in last week’s Investigative “trove” of info collected, some informal community polling, and our own detective work, these are the facts on the ground.

Conclusion 1--- The community does not want rebranding. By an overwhelming margin in our informal polling, 99 %+ of Cameronites say “no” to the idea.

Conclusion 2--- Shannon Christensen’s original proposal was well done, offered interesting activities and creative ideas, but came up lacking in the area of local canvas of the populace to determine if they wanted to be involved. Her original “boundaried” map included many residences and businesses, none of whom had been “pitched” face to face if they wanted to be part of the “Cameron Creative District”.

Conclusion 3 --- Christensen is an effective pitch person, so much so that the Council went along with her rebranding plan in Resolution. 2025-13. This was a mistake…When it comes down to the council laying an egg, this one was a Vermont Volleyball.

The Council didn’t ask the key questions, and frankly, at the beginning, neither did we:

1) Christensen asserted no City money would need to be spent, a claim that became more and more incredulous as the community thought about it, but Christensen stood firm on this. She spoke of the number of grant applications she was working on, “put on pause” until clarity was obtained on the level of support from the City. The C-O has concluded that Christensen intends to fund this through private funding and grants, all of which require budgets, which include line items for administrative fees, stipends, and salaries.

The questions became:

1) What grants are you working on, how much are they for, where will the money go, and who administers them?

2) What does Christensen gain from this process (and the greater overall) in leading this effort?

3) Why didn’t you pursue grassroots community support? We’ve concluded that Christensen doesn’t need individuals to get behind her, just paperwork from the City-- Council minutes, bill/resolution documents, proclamation from the Mayor that says the City has a) accepted the rebranding proposal or b) set aside a “Cameron Creative District”.

And to hell with whether the people want it or not. That seems disingenuous to us, as much because she wasn’t straight and up front about it from the jump, but equally about her reaction to the hard questions from Councilman Mark Carr that led to serious fireworks.

That behavior told us there was more than just a concept she believed in so much she’d go to the mat for it.

It suggested there was a real, tangible incentive in it for her that she saw potentially slipping through her fingers.

The Council needs to rescind the approval of the rebranding. And if they decide to grant Christensen a “Cameron Creative District”, we propose that that consist of The Old School and McCorkle Park, the two physical venues already at the nerve center of her efforts.

Why those two blocks?

There are zero residents or businesses who would be affected, either against or by their will. And while it may be giving the Arts Community what they already have, it just makes it official.

Getting these things off the agenda and moving on to building restaurants, hotels, gas stations, commercial office space, affordable housing, and a functional City Hall into the action phase and moving forward.

The Third Street Buildings have been a 5 and a half year disaster. Rebranding has been a five and a half month bit of soul-searching by residents and the Council.

In “Frozen”, Princess Elsa tells the world, “Let it Go…”

We agree. One 4-0 vote with a recusal and one 5-0 vote to dispose allow us to get on to “Adulting 101” again.