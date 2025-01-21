C-O Editorial: On Utility Rate increases...follow the money

Tuesday night’s Cameron City Council Meeting will address the water portion of the suggested Utility Rate hikes which are projected to raise citizen monthly payments on water, sewer and electric rates by a significant amount per month, an amount as significant but exponentially bigger for commercial and industrial customers.

What we are faced with here, probably most starkly is a 65% one year price gash on monthly water bills, taking the average bill from $28 a month and change to $47 a month and change, on the average.

The model being adopted will charge you more if you use more.

God help any family with five middle school to high school age children who really care about how their hair looks, and believe a twenty minute shower is a religious experience.

The Council is only dealing with the water portion of this now as the Great Northwest Water pipeline will be coming online in six to nine weeks.

Though I haven’t gotten an answer to this question, I can read a bar graph, but the question is this…Does it mean that this year, residents have to pay 65% more on their water bills just for the Utility to break even in making the monthly payments on the pipeline?

The 65% up front cost sounds like a front-loaded insurance policy, where you don’t begin to develop equity in the instrument until you have paid in a sufficient portion of the insurance cost in the first two to three years of the policy.

In talking to City Council candidate Dr. Mark Carr, who I’ll feature in a side by side contrasting “Cameron’s Dentist of Record” with Dr. Derek Lannigan, assistant principal at Cameron High School, had a previous stint on the Council and says that Cameron has had a long history of investing in projects, then abandoning and neglecting them until they are in such a dire state of repair that another large cash infusion, disguised as a hot beef injection, is extracted from citizens of the City to make up for our major affliction in this city…CanKickusDowntheRoadus”.

Carr says that rate increases, just to keep up with inflationary costs probably should have been added annually.

That they have not been is one more example of getting to the point of “dire crisis” and then acting in haste, essentially holding citizens head under water twice, when three times will drown them.

The HDR Rate Study revealed that one of the major “capital improvements” the City is factoring into these Utility rate studies is the proposed 2027 construction of a central utilities building/campus, which would bring together all public utility resources in one big, beautiful, boondoggle.

Citizens of the City should look on this plan with barely concealed contempt.

You mean, with all of our great track record on the construction, usage and maintenance of buildings, how we have worked code enforcement over the years to give us 112 East Third, and the 200 block of Third Street, which I propose re-naming “The Great Unicorn Snipe Hunt” complex, that we should lay palm branches at the feet of City Government and allow them to build another $2-million dollar structure that we probably won’t take care of and have to re-do twenty five years from now?

Long paragraph. Convoluted. Probably took you three breaths to get through it whether you read it aloud or not.

That proposal cannot stand, and the community should crack open casks of black tea in the nearest river dressed as Indians before they just dismiss that and take the rate increases, as they are proposed, laying down and without a whimper of protest.

I have no doubt, that because this, like almost everything else we do, has become a crisis because of years of neglect, that we need more money to cover costs of inflation and the basic improvements one needs to keep the lights on and the water flowing, and the poop piles converging in congealed goo in the sewer treatment plant.

We don’t need the Central Utilities Building…period. Full stop.

That should adjust the rate estimates downward to begin with.

Then, in the event that the City is able to sell the Cameron Industrial Park for the appraised market value of $6-million dollars, let me spin you a cautionary tale.

Everyone is concerned about the $3-million portion to be paid for City Hall Repairs. But the other $3-million that comes in, $2-million plus of that to pay back the loan to the Utilities Department…

If and when this happens, whatever you do, rejoice for the bill being paid for City Hall, but insist that the money flowing back into city coffers be designated for utility rate relief to citizens, businesses and manufacturers in the City.

Word has it that when that money comes back in, it will be divvied among the utilities to add to their budgets, to be spent like a COVID stimulus check.

That cannot be allowed to happen.

Individual citizens cannot be burdened to the point of personal insolvency when a “windfall” comes in to the city and turns into new buildings, vehicles, X-chairs and brand new electric Bostich staplers.

I’m on the bandwagon for City Hall Repair. Lannigan says to build a new building in the shadow of the carcass of the existing one would be “painting a portrait to our failure”.

He’s right.

In the interim, if rates are going to go up, the central utility building needs to be carved out of the estimate, the projected rates adjusted, and this…

Any private citizen on Social Security, or who would qualify for public housing based on say, less than $5,000 monthly income, should have their utility rates frozen at their current levels.

I’m a conservative, but I feel strongly that a draconian rate change like this is not right, unfair, and disproportionately burdens those least able to pay it.

Last year, the State Legislature empowered County Commissioners, if they so chose, to “freeze” property taxes for seniors 62 years and over if they so chose, or not to do so.

At least that was something that was actually proposed. I am not sure which Counties chose to do that in our area, but the “carve out” idea needs to be considered here, simply as the right thing to do.

The city government will tell you that rate increases are not tax increases, but in this instance, they have the same practical effect, gouged out of paychecks already stretched to the limit by our costs of daily living.

The Cameron City Council needs to take a meat axe to this proposal, and if they won’t fight it, or demand it be amended, two Council elections in the next seventeen months can change the calculus dramatically.

So what say you, ladies and gentlemen? Earl Grey pleasantly brewed in your cups, or turned into ice tea in Boston Harbor?

Political movements have been born on less.