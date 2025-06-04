C-O Editorial: The Winds of Change in Cameron
C-O Editorial: The Winds are
Changing
Will we look back on the last week as
the pivotal point in time where the City of
Cameron reversed a downward spiral and
began to ascend?
Could we say that helium or hydrogen
gas was the fuel that began that ascendancy?
The Cameron Hot Air Affair was a
remarkable event, and it came on the heels of
the Patriot ATV ride less than a month ago,
that raised ovfer $100,000 for the Cameron
Veterans’ Assistance League, and ergo, the
Cameron Missouri Veterans’ Home.
The common denominator in these events
was a spirit of people coming together,
with no intrinsic profit motive, who simply
gave of themselves to make something
good happen...for those who defended our
country, for hard-working parents and their
kids, and for people just wanting something
to feel good about.
Our City Council meeting on June 2 was
about resolving some things, and it did so.
We have a sense of where the momentum
is going towards demolishing the city’s
biggest eyesore, and while we didn’t hear all
the details or know all the twists and turns
that occurred in executive session, we have
the sense that there is resolution on the way
by summer’s end.
The Council utilized discussion time to
address the re-branding controversy and
voted to rescind approval for the re-branding
of the City. In this process, Mayor Curtis
offered what I felt was a heartfelt statement of
personal support for re-branding proponent
Shannon Christensen, which I found
both touching and encouraging. Cameron
resident Bud Young provided polite advice
and suggested that Christensen attempt to
apply her significant talents to the economic
development efforts of Main Street, the
Chamber, and Economic Development of
Cameron.
Sue Manion encouraged, as did some
who came to the meeting to offer support.
Christensen herself demonstrated a
touch of class and maturity that expressed
disappointment in the Council’s decision;
yet, she showed grace in highlighting
Manion’s significant efforts to benefit the
community.
That went a long way with me, arguably
one of the most vocal critics of the process,
who showed, as I believed, despite my
criticism, does have potential, and a person
with an ability to communicate a vision.
Cities need “war horses”. But they also
need “thinkers,” and there’s a place for that
here.
The only discordant note of the night for
me was Gina Reed-Hibler’s shot at “football
wannabes” and “golf wannabes” while
offering up “creatives”, a term I guess I’ve
never heard, that suggests a super-evolved
race of human beings is among us ...shall
we say “Homo Superiorus” that look at
the world through pastel colored eyes, a
remarkable sixth sense with clay, and can
carve anything from ice, to iron, to oak.
Did Gina really just insult 3/4 of her
constituents? Open mouth, insert foot.
In the interests of amity and goodwill,
I suggest we open negotiations with the
“creatives” to see where their right-brained
genius can be put to work. I’m sure it’s
somewhere.
In my time here, I’ve come to appreciate
this community for calloused hands,
furrowed brows, and big shoulders.
We haven’t gotten much into “culture
wars” stuff in the workings of this City, unless
one looks at the books and indoctrination
charges against the school as the pivotal case
in point, and if so, score one for those trying
to bring those things to light.
Most folks in this town, if not incarcerated,
go to their job, come home to their wife and
kids, maybe mow the lawn, go take in a kid’s
baseball game, maybe shoot a round of golf
and then take a weekend for a Chiefs game
or a summer night for a Royals game.
Is that “small town culture” writ large?
I believe so. The thing we like/
love the most can be said to be our “cultural
obsession”. Some are golfers. Some are
outdoorsmen. And now, new to the scene,
are the creatives.
Our “cultural obsessions” are fine.
They’re our own. And they’re perfectly
fine until they are imposed on all the rest of
us...whether that’s buildings with artistic
or sentimental value, or an “arts district”
overlaid over our property description
without care for our feelings on the matter.
New, exciting things are headed this
community’s way, some by developers who
put their money into building renovations
that have a chance of being saved, a
laundromat that is a place you actually li
ke going to.
There’s new construction happening in
residential, commercial, and industrial areas,
and it’s just getting started. Some people are
turning their yards into floral showplaces.
Others just trim their yards and blow their
grass back off the street and in their own
yard.
It’s civic-mindedness.
The Turnballs. The Fords. The Meeks.
The Manions. The Clemmons. The
Workmans and the Foremans.
They are creative thinkers who do
something and give other people the courage
to consider that they might do the same. They
offer an opportunity, produce something of
value, and the folks in the community decide
whether or not it’s something they want.
Councilman Mark Carr has shaken things
up on the Council. To the chagrin of the
Mayor who has a tiger by the tail.
Is he a disrupter? Only in the sense that
his passionate agenda points have awakened
his Council-mates to meaningfully discuss
things, and to arrive at decisions in the way
a City our size should. The City staff has
done heroic things...Ira Sloan with the pool.
Rains with the re-making of the economic
environment in the City. Tad Wilson has
led a full-frontal assault on every pothole in
town.
The “Practicals” and the “Doers” are in
overdrive. They invite the “Creatives” to
come aboard.
With debate, deliberation, and
consideration. And a sketch pad under their
arm.
That is the “Secret Sauce” that’s been
unleashed in the community in the last
month.
Oh, and summer sports camps are kicking
off.
The “Football Wannabes” can be less so,
and become “Football Gonna-Dos”. Wes
Bell is a remarkable leader and example of
what focused adults can do with willing kids.
Only Cameron could pull off what’s been
accomplished in the last month. Chillicothe
couldn’t do the Patriot Ride. They couldn’t
do the Hot Air Affair.
That could only happen here, and the
wind is changing, and our trajectory is “hard
vertical” for the foreseeable future.
And no matter how much I practice my
golf swing, lessons and rounds only make it
worse.
You got me on that one, Gina. Give me
10-strokes and we’ll play 18.