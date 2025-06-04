C-O Editorial: The Winds of Change in Cameron

C-O Editorial: The Winds are

Changing

Will we look back on the last week as

the pivotal point in time where the City of

Cameron reversed a downward spiral and

began to ascend?

Could we say that helium or hydrogen

gas was the fuel that began that ascendancy?

The Cameron Hot Air Affair was a

remarkable event, and it came on the heels of

the Patriot ATV ride less than a month ago,

that raised ovfer $100,000 for the Cameron

Veterans’ Assistance League, and ergo, the

Cameron Missouri Veterans’ Home.

The common denominator in these events

was a spirit of people coming together,

with no intrinsic profit motive, who simply

gave of themselves to make something

good happen...for those who defended our

country, for hard-working parents and their

kids, and for people just wanting something

to feel good about.

Our City Council meeting on June 2 was

about resolving some things, and it did so.

We have a sense of where the momentum

is going towards demolishing the city’s

biggest eyesore, and while we didn’t hear all

the details or know all the twists and turns

that occurred in executive session, we have

the sense that there is resolution on the way

by summer’s end.

The Council utilized discussion time to

address the re-branding controversy and

voted to rescind approval for the re-branding

of the City. In this process, Mayor Curtis

offered what I felt was a heartfelt statement of

personal support for re-branding proponent

Shannon Christensen, which I found

both touching and encouraging. Cameron

resident Bud Young provided polite advice

and suggested that Christensen attempt to

apply her significant talents to the economic

development efforts of Main Street, the

Chamber, and Economic Development of

Cameron.

Sue Manion encouraged, as did some

who came to the meeting to offer support.

Christensen herself demonstrated a

touch of class and maturity that expressed

disappointment in the Council’s decision;

yet, she showed grace in highlighting

Manion’s significant efforts to benefit the

community.

That went a long way with me, arguably

one of the most vocal critics of the process,

who showed, as I believed, despite my

criticism, does have potential, and a person

with an ability to communicate a vision.

Cities need “war horses”. But they also

need “thinkers,” and there’s a place for that

here.

The only discordant note of the night for

me was Gina Reed-Hibler’s shot at “football

wannabes” and “golf wannabes” while

offering up “creatives”, a term I guess I’ve

never heard, that suggests a super-evolved

race of human beings is among us ...shall

we say “Homo Superiorus” that look at

the world through pastel colored eyes, a

remarkable sixth sense with clay, and can

carve anything from ice, to iron, to oak.

Did Gina really just insult 3/4 of her

constituents? Open mouth, insert foot.

In the interests of amity and goodwill,

I suggest we open negotiations with the

“creatives” to see where their right-brained

genius can be put to work. I’m sure it’s

somewhere.

In my time here, I’ve come to appreciate

this community for calloused hands,

furrowed brows, and big shoulders.

We haven’t gotten much into “culture

wars” stuff in the workings of this City, unless

one looks at the books and indoctrination

charges against the school as the pivotal case

in point, and if so, score one for those trying

to bring those things to light.

Most folks in this town, if not incarcerated,

go to their job, come home to their wife and

kids, maybe mow the lawn, go take in a kid’s

baseball game, maybe shoot a round of golf

and then take a weekend for a Chiefs game

or a summer night for a Royals game.

Is that “small town culture” writ large?

I believe so. The thing we like/

love the most can be said to be our “cultural

obsession”. Some are golfers. Some are

outdoorsmen. And now, new to the scene,

are the creatives.

Our “cultural obsessions” are fine.

They’re our own. And they’re perfectly

fine until they are imposed on all the rest of

us...whether that’s buildings with artistic

or sentimental value, or an “arts district”

overlaid over our property description

without care for our feelings on the matter.

New, exciting things are headed this

community’s way, some by developers who

put their money into building renovations

that have a chance of being saved, a

laundromat that is a place you actually li

ke going to.

There’s new construction happening in

residential, commercial, and industrial areas,

and it’s just getting started. Some people are

turning their yards into floral showplaces.

Others just trim their yards and blow their

grass back off the street and in their own

yard.

It’s civic-mindedness.

The Turnballs. The Fords. The Meeks.

The Manions. The Clemmons. The

Workmans and the Foremans.

They are creative thinkers who do

something and give other people the courage

to consider that they might do the same. They

offer an opportunity, produce something of

value, and the folks in the community decide

whether or not it’s something they want.

Councilman Mark Carr has shaken things

up on the Council. To the chagrin of the

Mayor who has a tiger by the tail.

Is he a disrupter? Only in the sense that

his passionate agenda points have awakened

his Council-mates to meaningfully discuss

things, and to arrive at decisions in the way

a City our size should. The City staff has

done heroic things...Ira Sloan with the pool.

Rains with the re-making of the economic

environment in the City. Tad Wilson has

led a full-frontal assault on every pothole in

town.

The “Practicals” and the “Doers” are in

overdrive. They invite the “Creatives” to

come aboard.

With debate, deliberation, and

consideration. And a sketch pad under their

arm.

That is the “Secret Sauce” that’s been

unleashed in the community in the last

month.

Oh, and summer sports camps are kicking

off.

The “Football Wannabes” can be less so,

and become “Football Gonna-Dos”. Wes

Bell is a remarkable leader and example of

what focused adults can do with willing kids.

Only Cameron could pull off what’s been

accomplished in the last month. Chillicothe

couldn’t do the Patriot Ride. They couldn’t

do the Hot Air Affair.

That could only happen here, and the

wind is changing, and our trajectory is “hard

vertical” for the foreseeable future.

And no matter how much I practice my

golf swing, lessons and rounds only make it

worse.

You got me on that one, Gina. Give me

10-strokes and we’ll play 18.