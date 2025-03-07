C-O Final Four Pot O'Gold Contest

Final Four “Pot O' Gold” Contest

On the road to the Final Four, there is an ending…It’s there you find the “Pot O' Gold”

The Cameron Citizen-Observer invites all readers to participate in our First Annual Final Four Pot of Gold Contest.

Next Sunday, March 16, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will identify the 68 teams that will participate in the 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at San Antonio’s Alamodome on April 5 and 7 2025.

The C-O invites you to complete the most All-American activity of them all…completing your bracket and then turning it in to the newspaper and watching as your teams either crash…bracket busted, or soar to the heights of college basketball history.

Beginning next Thursday(March 13), in the Citizen-Observer, you will see an empty bracket and the list of sponsors, which will grow with each print edition, supporting the most fun you can have watching TV for hours and hours over the next month.

Contest rules:

Pick up your copy of the Citizen-Observer on Thursday, March 13. The center spread will show the completed, official bracket for the Tournament. You must be 18 in order to participate. That doesn’t mean that your ESPN-obsessed sophomore can’t fill out your bracket. Indeed, that is recommended. Fill out the Copy from the Shopper and drop it off at the Citizen-Observer office at 403 East Evergreen, just east of South Casey’s and Dollar General in Cameron before 11:00 am Thursday, March 20. Pre-first-round play-in games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday. You can fill in those winners to what becomes the official 64-team first-round bracket.

3) The different “rounds” of the tournament will be played as follows:

1st round: Thursday, March 20 and Friday, March 21.

Round of 32: Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23

· The brackets will be updated in the Monday, March 24 edition of the Cameron Shopper.

· Participant “standings” will be written up in the Thursday, March 28 edition of the Citizen-Observer, and both online at www.mycameronnews.com and the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page.

Sweet 16: will be played Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28

Elite Eight: Will be played Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30

· The brackets will be updated in the Monday, March 31 edition of the Cameron Shopper.

· Participant “standings” will be written up in the Thursday, April 3 edition of the Citizen-Observer, and both online at www.mycameronnews.com and the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page.

Final Four National Semifinals will be Saturday, April 5

· Participant “standings” will be written up online at www.mycameronnews.com and the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page Sunday, April 6.

National Championship will be Monday, April 7

HOW BRACKETS ARE SCORED: You don’t need to identify the actual National Champion in order to win. Points are awarded through every round of the tournament and are “scored” by the C-O in identifying standings leaders through the tournament. Points are awarded as follows:

First Round: 1 point per win

Round of 32: 2 points per win

Sweet 16: 4 points per win

Elite 8: 8 points per win

Final Four: 16 points per win

National Champion: 32 points

In the unlikely event of a tie-breaker, each contestant submits the “total number of points scored” in the National Championship Game, regardless of who you chose.

AWARDING THE WINNERS: What will be awarded will be released on Monday, March 17 when the bracket appears in the Cameron Shopper. The “Pot of Gold”, a very Cameron thing for St. Patrick’s Day, will be worth competing for.

Awards will be made Wednesday, April 9 at the Citizen-Observer office with story and photo to accompany.

Are you in? Ready to have some fun? Who’s got Next? Pick up your copy of the Citizen-Observer after noon on Thursday, March 13.