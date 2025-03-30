C-O Investigation: Part III --- The Closing Argument

This story will come to a conclusion, believe it or not.

Some 2,300 readers went to www.mycameronnews.com and read Part II of this series, and shared it over 1,100 times. That doesn’t mean that everyone agrees with our position on this, but if we called for a fair hearing on this from the public, they’ve certainly gone as so far as to see what we had to say about it.

We will print a great letter to the editor from Quinten Lovejoy, who essentially makes the closing argument in favor of Park Board President Matt Arndt’s ouster from the Board by the City Council. As always, Quinten paints a compelling picture of how he sees it.

So I will come back with “The Other Side of the Story” as I see it, and then you can judge for yourself.

While the odds are very long that Arndt retains his position on the Park Board there are still some thoughts to put forward in the interests of fair-mindedness and objectivity.

A Review of the Reasons for Firing

· Pushing for a no-bid contract to benefit his own business---This issue goes back to the Tree Hazards identified when Arndt assisted with tree-marking of distressed trees as part of an Eagle Scout project. Arndt noticed that numerous Ash trees showed signs of disease and that the condition of trees along the trails presented a risk to citizens using them.

The concern was first raised in the February meeting of the Park Board as noted by minutes. It reflected that Arndt had made City Manager Steve Rasmussen aware of the problem, and asked for guidance from the City Attorney on the legalities of Arndt’s putting in a bid to do the work.

City Attorney Corcoran advised Arndt that the concern was “appearances”, but told Arndt that if bids were put out to have the work done, that legally, he could do it if he submitted a bid and was the lowest bidder.

E-mails went back and forth between the two, and the issue never was settled. It was brought up in several different meetings after that, but the minutes always reflected that Arndt wanted to see the job put up for bids and that he could do it if he was the lowest bidder.

We cannot find any evidence from minutes or discussions of any instances of Arndt seeking to subvert that process or to wrangle a paying job for his company to do the work without calling for totally open bids. In fact, towards the end of the process, he had indicated to City Staff that the bids needed to be let, with him understanding that he wouldn’t get the contract and “being fine with that”.

Arndt’s concern is and always was the safety of the trails and the position the City is in from a liability position if a free fall occurs with an injury on the trail.

A secondary issue raised was whether Arndt and Park Board members are/were administrative officers of the Board. The confusion only added to the conflict over the role and control of Park Board funds, assets, and resources.

The result of all this? Nothing has been done on the ADA trail to assess the health of the trees or to remove tree hazards from the trail. The requested bids, as far as we can tell, were not requested by anyone in the City, and the problem has not been solved but has gotten worse.

· Holding of an unnoticed Park Board meeting where a quorum, or not a quorum existed, for the purpose of subverting Missouri Sunshine Laws.

The C-O has believed from the beginning that this was a ridiculous charge, though those who agree believe it fervently. We argued initially that the Park Board Members in attendance were parties to a lawsuit and had every right to be there. We saw nothing inappropriate or shady at all about huddling with their attorney at the conclusion of the hearing on March 7.

Upon further review, we’ve decided that if the City Council rides this horse, they’re using a technicality to trip up Arndt.

We’ll take the City’s technicality, and raise them one…Technically speaking, The Park Board members in attendance were part of a Court proceeding that…

1) Was publicly noticed for more than a week

2) Had word-for-word transcription of the proceedings

3) Was open to the public, without any intent to conceal anything, or to deceive, with no votes taken, and nothing of standing business addressed in their “huddle” with Erin Wiseman after Court.

After the adjournment of this “public meeting”, the group huddled for a few moments with their counsel, no different from how City Council members do not immediately dart from the Public Safety Building after their adjournment in any meeting.

We can certainly monitor them for that --- God forbid and watch out if three or more Council members “like” another Council member’s posting of their cat doing something cute, or ridiculous.

But since we have the “Sunshine Police”, what’s good for these guys in this situation can certainly be applied here, now and ever after.

Our technicality is bigger than your technicality. In fact, our technicality can eat your technicality.

· Failure to submit the legally required year-end annual report to the Council---

The C-O shot this complaint full of holes in Part II when we revealed that, through our Sunshine Request, back as far as 2012 at least, City Clerk Shellie Blades and her predecessor could not recall such a report ever being filed.

That means it never existed, and in the process of lodging this complaint against Arndt, we believe that whoever wrote the letter failed to recognize that if such reports haven’t been submitted as legally required by statute, the Council and City are in deeper hot water than the Park Board.

Quentin Lovejoy, on this point, says, “so what? They didn’t turn it in.”

I say again, how can you throw the book at Arndt for this complaint if there’s no book?

Further, Park Board minutes reflect confusion and conflicting reports from the City back to the Park Board on how much money they actually had, versus what they thought they had in their accounts, and how the money trail is not jiving.

Arndt says that he pushed on this issue for over three years and has come to a “full understanding” of the financial position of the parks, and is satisfied with what he sees as the current balance, but said that how the ADA trail work was funded, explained fully in Part II, has yet to be explained.

The Park Board minutes suggest that the ADA project, which is a Public Works Project, was quietly funded out of Park accounts without the knowledge of the Board. I'm not sure about the legalities of that, but at a minimum, if true, it's dirty pool.

REAL-TIME CORRECTION: We have learned that the outside auditg of the City and these funds is NOT conductedc by Shrimpton Accounting, but by an outside source who reports annually in what amounts to a "cumulative audit" from past years to the current one. Mr. Shrimpton is the City Accountant and provides the City with those services in making sure their numbers add up. Mr. Shrimpton is NOT the person with whom issdue should be taken with communications, but rather the outside auditor. Our apologies to Mr. Shrimpton for this error.

Whoever made the decision to lodge this charge against Arndt has made a major blunder and opens a can of worms that the C-O intends to track down on bank accounts, transfers between accounts, who did the money transfers, and why the audit from the Shrimpton Accounting Office and its numbers don’t match up, and further, why the City can’t get Shrimpton to answer the phone.

That’s shaky, shady, and piques our curiosity.

If the Council wants to dismiss Arndt on this charge, they’d better look inward first and see if the person giving them this advice in the “charging document” overplayed their hand, exposed the Council and City staff to unwanted scrutiny on finances

While there are other issues that have arisen in the wake of our investigation on this story, those issues will not be addressed here.

The research machine is firing up the engines…And we’ll let you know what we find out.

We believe, in our review of the facts, we can ascertain that there is more than reasonable doubt present in whether or not the Council can affirmatively view these charges, which seem to be shaky at best, and use them as a rationale for moving Arndt out of the position.

Even if you sweep these charges aside, and they come back to what the real reason for the firing will be, will it be because “The Park Board Sued the City”, stepping outside of the chain of command, foisting costs on the taxpayers, etc.

We’ve been at a loss to understand why the City didn’t simply lead with this if they wanted Arndt out of his unpaid, volunteer position as President of the Board. Two questions:

1) Is it legal to even “fire” an appointed volunteer? Why not just say, “Your services are no longer required, thank you very much” and move on?

2) If Arndt wanted to push this to the EXTREME level, he could argue that if bringing suit against the City was illegal to begin with, why didn’t the judge simply provide a “summary dismissal” and move on from it?

There were clearly matters of law to be weighed, and while the Park Board itself was severed from the case, Arndt wasn’t. So if he was the “last man standing” when Ryan Horseman passed down his decision to deny the injunction, is it a violation of “whistleblower” protections to remove him from a position because he did, in fact, take his “bosses” to court?

A lot to consider. We believe that Arndt will be removed from his position. And many folks in town will rejoice.

Erin Brockovich. Billy Mitchell(1929). Two whistle-blowers who “raged against the machine” of things they saw were wrong, with time and history to prove that they were right.

Don’t bet the farm on fairness, but know this…Some of the rocks turned over in this two or three weeks have exposed interesting points of inquiry.

We’ll chase them down.