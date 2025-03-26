C-O Investigation: Part II...Someone has 'splainin' to do

C-O Investigation, Part 2: OPEN MEETINGS AND YEAR END REPORTS

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

My McLaughlin Files column in the March 27 edition of the Citizen-Observer dealt with the issue of the City’s second and third points in their letter informing Park Board President Matt Arndt of his dismissal as Park Board President.

Point #2 on misconduct cited an allegation that Arndt, and four other members of the Park Board conspired to hold an unnoticed public meeting of a quorum(or a non-quorum) to subvert Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

The only thing upon which is to base this complaint is that Arndt, his attorney Erin Wiseman, and four members of the Park Board, Jake Bates, Josh Smith, Alene Briggs, and Julie Ausmus, who paused with their attorney in the foyer of the Clinton County Courthouse following the March 7 hearing, represented the conduct of Park Board business.

I made the point in my column that the way I observed it, it was an attorney and five “parties to the litigation”, just completed who huddled around Wiseman in trying to process what had just occurred.

“What just happened, what do you think about it(to Wiseman), what comes next” would have been the crux of the conversation.

If the other side observed this interaction and immediately jumped to the conclusion that it was something nefarious or made the same observation as the same individuals sat together on benches outside the courtroom (as I did), then your intent must simply be to scrape the bottom of the bowl to find something, anything to try to make your case that Arndt needed to go, and give you something to hold over the heads of the rest of the group.

If you put this before a jury(which won’t happen)you’d be asked to judge the intentions of a group of people without being privy to the conversation yourself. You could bask in hypotheticals, but if they argued that they were simply processing the events of the last hour in court, there’s enough reasonable doubt in that scenario that you’d have a hard time getting twelve people to agree that something illegal had occurred.

Unless you already had your mind made up…

Arndt will, in his hearing, likely make this and two or three other points to the City Council, who have a penchant for arriving on-site with a mind made up and not interested in the details that may not support their presupposed conclusion.

In a nutshell, I don’t think the Council could prove what happened in that informal get-together if they’re arguing the affirmative aspect of their case, and Arndt will simply reiterate that it wasn’t the intent of the group to do anything wrong.

He said they said… hearsay. But as we’ve noted, this isn’t court.

It’s more Spanish Inquisition, but I am willing to be persuaded of a cool breeze of fairness which might set this complaint aside.

But I’m not holding my breath.

On the neglect charge of not filing an annual Park Board report, it gets way more interesting.

Last Friday, I submitted a Sunshine Request to City Clerk Shellie Blades, requesting the last five years of Park Board minutes and Annual Park Board Reports going back to 2015.

I got the minutes, and had four hours of fun-filled research, mostly on charge number one about seeking a no-bid contract, but I did turn up some other interesting little turds in the punch bowl.

But it was Blades written response to me on Park Board Annual Reports that stunned me.

“A search of my minutes from 2015 to present did not find any mention of Park Board Annual Reports. As a double check, I did reach out to the previous City Clerk and previous Park Board president and neither had any recollection of this report.” Blades replied.

Mike drop.

The charge against Arndt is that he failed, in his three years as President, to turn in an annual report, that upon further investigation may have yielded an interesting fact. The Park Board has never prepared an annual report for the Council, at least as far back as 2012 according to research we’ve been able to compile.

In fact, Arndt stated that he had brought this up to City Manager Steve Rasmussen one previous Park Superintendent(Eric Gerber) and had sought to incorporate this reporting into their by-laws, which have been written and updated in the last twelve months, and which apparently are required by law but didn’t exist before.

In the Citizen-Observer’s review of Park Board minutes from January 2024 to the present, there were numerous discussions on discrepancies between what the City showed on Park Board bank accounts from the Fund 12 and Fund 20 accounts, and noted a “lack of responsiveness” from the City’s auditor in addressing this question.

Several Park Board meetings had back-and-forth discussions on this topic with Gerber, Rasmussen, and later with Lance Rains, who wore the interim hat until the hiring of current Superintendent Ira Sloan.

Late summer and early fall meeting minutes seemed to suggest that this had been resolved(we will clarify), but the confusion about it was troubling. There were multiple references to reports received from the City in their monthly reports back to the Park Board, but never any reference of the Park Board either being asked or submitting records to the City.

One item in the Thursday, October 10 Park Board minutes pointed to an upcoming October 21 Joint meeting between the Park Board and Council, and highlighted three items Arndt wanted included in the discussion.

1) Set a date for future joint meetings to discuss the roles and responsibilities of the Park Board. It was in this discussion that Arndt set the stage for a second joint meeting which never occurred, which would have brought the State Director of Missouri Parks and Recreation Association to Cameron to “give his understanding of the proper role of our type of park board”.

2) Requested a discussion on the “proper way” to handle spending for items not in the current budget. Arndt’s rationale for this discussion was that “The board has been given conflicting guidance from various staff people over the past year”

3) The final item, the most pressing, we believe was to get an answer from the Council on what source of funding is being used for the ADA trail project. The point said, “That has always been a Public Works Project, but it appears recently that it is being funded out of the Park Fund without the Board’s knowledge.”

That was a “wow” to me. Did this ever get settled? We’ll find out.

The second item here was it took most of the summer to get to the place where the City was able to get the Park Board a check register to monitor expenditures going out from the City.

So back to the third charge…Failure to file an annual report…

1---These reports have never been filed, nor sought by the Council. In fact, the Park Board has only second-hand knowledge on expenditures that may or may not be logged on their account, have difficulty matching up the balances they believe they should have, what the City reports monthly, and what the auditor says.

The City is completely in charge of how the money is being spent, and the Park Board is completely cut out of it. This is part of their argument that has a foothold in the “role and control” issue.

If State Law requires such a report, then why was the Park Board told by the City Manager that it wasn’t needed and wasn’t necessary? Or by various City Staff?

And if that’s true, then how can the City use that as one of its “go-to” complaints for removing Arndt as Park Board President?

It’s in my nature, from teaching kids how to use deductive reasoning, and inferential thinking to ask some questions…Multiple choice, kids…

1) Who actually came up with the charges against Matt Arndt that form the basis of the complaint letter discussed by the Council and signed by Mayor Curtis?

a) Individual Council member(s)

b) Mayor Curtis

c) City Attorney Corcoran

I respect Corcoran for his level of preparation leading up to the Court case, and I thought his direct examination at the hearing was tough. He’d done his homework and knew what levers to pull. He was largely successful in preventing Wiseman, in her questioning of Arndt on the stand, from being able to get much of his testimony on the record.

I believe that what happened in the construction of this letter is that the City Attorney not only wrote the letter but presented it to the Council, and presented it to the Mayor to sign. But I believe he also did the underlying research to determine what things to suggest to the Council to use in terminating Arndt.

?---Is it possible that Corcoran was unaware of the fact that the annual report of the Park Board hadn’t been filed, if not ever(which is a long time), at least back as far as 2012? Did the Council not realize by signing off on the charge, it brings to light that something that the statute says is required has never been sought by the Council?

So how can they throw this book at Arndt if there’s no book?

?---Should there be an enhanced level of scrutiny if there’s such confusion on how much money there is, where it was spent, whether or not money was passing back and forth between accounts, and most importantly, who was moving it around and for what purpose?

The charge against Arndt underlies a shaky, and perhaps shady side of this requiring say…a State Auditor’s investigation?

I know a guy in that office…very well. And I know how to file a whistleblower report(it wouldn’t be the first time).

?---Just spitballin’, but is there a hair of a chance that the reason the second Park Board-Council meeting didn’t happen was that someone didn’t want either the Park Board or the Council sniffing around on the point of inquiry #3?

If Corcoran phrased the “for cause” aspects of the termination letter, and presented it to the Council, representing the three arguments, without underlying explanation, is that why Mayor Curtis referred to it as “Black and White with no Gray area”.

In our research of this issue, I’ve seen nothing but gray, flimsy arguments, enough contradictory information back and forth to give me a reasonable doubt.

Part Three of this investigation comes down to one more question, then we’ll give you our closing statement.

Do you remember when Wiseman’s initial petition arrived at the Court, that there were large parts of it redacted? Do you remember that I brought that up, several times?

I believe in those “blacked out” sections, are some damaging revelations against the defendants in this case, and in at least one of the charges, a motive for why the City and it’s attorney, are coming so hard at Matt Arndt