C-O INVESTIGATION REPORT: Rebranding: Findings, Polling, Our Recommendations

C-O Investigation Report

Rebranding? Community Input, Findings, Our Recommendations

The Cameron City Council will discuss its previously approved resolution to rebrand Cameron as “The Creative Crossroads of the Nation” in its regular June 2 meeting. Based on the discussion that evening, the Council may rescind its approval to do so.

When Shannon Christensen first brought this proposal to the Council, she came with a detailed and highly outlined plan that currently can be found under the “news” heading at www.mycameronnews.com .

A one page “executive summary” was posted to our Facebook page last week in order to assure that the community had the opportunity to view a concise, well-written plan that lays out what Christensen “sees” and what she “envisions” as the needs of the community in sparking a creative renaissance that begins with work on the City’s image, and plays out through retreats, workshops, pop-up businesses and more permanent business start-ups, designed in her view to attract people to come here and live, to trigger a creative awakening among Cameronites, and put us on the map as an “artistic hub” known coast-to-coast and border to border.

Such a vision, in her view, triggers economic development, draws people to come together with a newfound optimism and to breathe life into a city that might seem to lack purpose, direction or inspiration.

In multiple presentations through public participation at Council meetings, and one forty minute discussion with the Council that became heated, Christensen tried to lay out the vision, trying to answer the concern raised by council members, and community members on how much taxpayer money would go into the effort.

Then City Council candidate Mark Carr expressed concerns before election day, promising an agenda aimed at cleaning up downtown, restoring City Hall, repairing infrastructure —water, sewer, streets, and electric a basic laundry list of necessary “to-dos” which did not include moving rebranding to the front of the line of priorities.

Carr’s written comments, and public comment as a candidate, and now as a City Councilman stirred conflict between Christensen and Carr that turned ugly, and signalled a decided downturn in support from some council members, and which caught the attention of this reporter and sent my curiosity off the charts.

We’ve written a straight news story about the council meeting discussion, previously well-documented, one column and an editorial, which culminated with Carr laying out five points on how poor branding, misbranding, or a missed “read” on who the community was and what it wanted for itself could spell disaster.

Costly disaster.

We used the examples of New Coke/Classic Coke and Bud Light’s foray into the “culture wars” by putting trans activist Dylan Mulvaney forward as the face of America’s favorite beer.

In both cases, the corporations “whiffed” on the marketing strategy, cost Bud Light a 25% loss in market share to Modelo Cervasa (primarily), and only now, shows signs of coming back.

Christensen asserted a series of ideas contained in her written pieces and in front of the Council. Among them…

She was not asking for a dime of taxpayers money. In answering the concern and criticism of the Council about the inevitable cost of painting signs, water towers and reprinting envelopes, business cards, stationary and re-imaging the City’s digital aspect…its web page, Christensen brushed off the concern.

In Part 3 of Christensen’s “action plan”, she calls for the creation of a “Cameron Creative District”, after completing the new branding, which would allow her to complete “paused” grant applications awaiting greater certainty on the city’s support for the proposal.

In a response to a question I asked about why not pursue grants based on the considerable and great ideas in her proposal packet? Why not center the effort at the Old School, where she already has a working studio and plenty of space?

When Christensen mentioned “paused grant applications”, it dawned on us that her funding mechanism was, theoretically, going to be based on a statement of “City Support” of the “Cameron Creative District” plan.

We began to ask questions like,

“how much are these grants for?

“Who will administer them? Christensen personally, or the Old School?”

“How would the money be used, and on what?”

“Every grant application has with it a proposed “budget”. Part of that would include administrative fees and salaries. Wouldn’t it?”

And with that, any onlooker has to ask the questions…

“What is in this for Ms. Christensen?”

“With grants approved, does she stand to gain financially from the process?

In considering point 2 below, this incentive may explain why Christensen became so angry with Councilman Carr, as outlined below:

In the Public discussion with the Council, where Carr stated his five concerns with branding, Christensen changed course and distributed a packet outlining what she called Carr’s attempts to “smear her” and derail her plan. She detailed her side of a previous meeting in which she confronted Carr as to whether or not he was “with her or against her”. In the process of the interchange, the council table was pushed back into Carr’s chest as words were exchanged. While Christensen asserts that she apologized for the action, Carr could not detail any spoken or written apology that he had seen. In the packet she handed out, her version stated that:

“I responded that we just didn’t agree, and he agreed with that. I also said that was okay as long as he didn’t fight against me. He then said, “I will fight against you. I will fight you every step of the way.”

In front of Councilman John Breckenridge, who confirmed Carr’s account, Breckenridge said, “Boy, you’re a bulldog aren’t you?”

She replied, “I can be when I don’t get my way.

When the Council expressed second thoughts, Christensen took offense, and really turned up the C-O’s radar on this issue.

We believe that the stakes for her losing in this search for backing had deep personal, and perhaps financial consequences for her.

As this meeting ended, Carr asserted his desire that the issue of recision of Council approval be on the agenda in the June 2 meeting.

The Council, despite the fireworks, did suggest that a “Cameron Creative District” could be considered. City Attorney Padraic Corcoran directed City Staff to write up the necessary paperwork to do so for the Council’s consideration.

Carr spoke up again, calling on Christensen to canvass potential residents in an 18-square block area with the Old School and McCorkle Park at the hub, including 3rd street and several blocks of the downtown area owned by individual citizens and businesspeople.

Carr suggested that he’d spoken to a number of those business people who did not indicate a desire to be included.

In Christensen’s “executive summary”, and in her initial presentation to the Council, she said that she needed “the entire town and all its people” to be included, sparking the discussion on changed signage, to begin with, a process Carr suggested could cost between $50,000-100,000 in taxpayer money.

In her summary, Christensen said:

“What Hamilton did with one family, we can surely do with a whole town”, suggesting her desire that everyone in the community be involved, a noble objective…if everyone wanted to be involved.

When that action was recommended to her, Christensen brushed it off.

We believe we know why.

In the grant application process she is engaged in, she does not need to demonstrate that community townspeople are behind her efforts. She only has to demonstrate that she has “official” City support for it, on paper, whether or not in fact or by acclamation of the people.

It made sense to us that if townspeople were given an opportunity to check in with a simple, non-scientific poll, we’d get a good read on the sentiment of the community.

We explained to citizens that the City Council was deliberating whether or not to rebrand Cameron with the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation”, or whether to leave it alone, as it was. We posted the poll on the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page, the Cameron Community Forum and Real People of Cameron.

The Forum’s moderator, Aaron Anders also put up his own two-bubble poll asking readers to weigh in.

Figuring some duplication of voting across platforms, as of 10 PM Saturday night, 561-individuals had weighed in.

The non-scientific format yielded 560-votes calling to leave Cameron’s branding as it was, with one individual indicating a “like” for the rebranding proposal.

Most individuals, with a “vote for 1(rebranding)” or “vote for 2(leave it the same) simply gave the number. Most said “2”, some simply, some emphatically, some colorfully…

A significant number commented, some in depth. Some comments were simple like, “no leave it”, some called it silly, some even questioned if Cameron was all that creative. More in depth comments were significant.

Jimmie Dale Wilson

2 -Changing the city’s tagline from “Crossroads to the Nation” to “Creative Crossroads to the Nation” feels more like a hollow branding attempt than a reflection of reality. Let’s be honest—where is the creativity? What innovative new businesses or programs has the city actually fostered lately? If we’re going to slap “creative” on the sign, then the city should first start supporting and investing in local entrepreneurs, small businesses, artists, and visionaries who could bring that word to life.

People need a reason to stay in Cameron—and more importantly, a reason to visit. Right now, it feels more like a town people drive through, not stop for. The potential is here, but it’s being overlooked, mismanaged, or worse, ignored in favor of decisions the public didn’t ask for and didn’t vote on. The community deserves more than cosmetic changes and buzzwords. We need substance. We need leadership that listens.

A catchy phrase won’t change the trajectory of this town. Action will. Until then, let’s not pretend we're something we’re not.

Cartha Sherman

2: Gary & I support, "Crossroads of the Nation" because it is open ended; where there are no limits. Crossroads of the Nation where . . . we have an annual Patriot Ride supporting our Veterans, Freedom Festival, Hot Air Balloon Fair, High School Band Competition, second to none Cameron Municipal Band, etc. A creative art endeavor absolutely could enhance any and all of Cameron's present and future success stories. I respect those who are passionate about growth in a community they are invested in. However, the key word is "growth." Growth implies gradual increase an opportunity to develop and expand. Dr. Carr and others have expressed an interest in the "growth" of Arts/Creativity. In addition, the "Nation" denotes an expansive region including people with different interests. Maybe we can work toward having something for everyone . . . development and growth at the "Crossroads of the Nation."

There were a number of responses generally supportive of the arts district “idea” but most said that the important “basics”...streets, potholes, 3rd Street, City Hall, needed to be addressed first.

Patti Curtis

Enhancing, supporting, developing, creating an ACTIVE arts COMMUNITY here is all well and good. Awesome, super, great!! You will get possitive response, if done intelligently! This is not the city's responsibility in any way shape or form, but it can Greatly enhance our community with the right leadership. Why ask city government to do anything until you have a successful presence? Build off what is existing...Thursday's concerts in the park are wonderful, add an afternoon farmers market, art walk exhibition, couple of food/drink trucks, make more of a reason for even more people to get together! MORE government is never the answer, it's the people that make the difference!

For her part Christensen had this response:

Do I have an issue with polling? No. But do I believe it’s fair to prime an audience with three negative articles — about rebranding and me — before launching a poll? Not really. Especially when those pieces included Mark Carr’s plan, your own plan, and your stated agreement with both, all before I had a chance to submit the 750-word vision you invited and encouraged me to share. Why conduct the poll before I was given the final opportunity to explain more?

A “choose #1 or #2” setup isn’t about gathering insight — it’s about shaping response. And I actually want more information. When people have raised concerns, asked questions, or offered dissent, I’ve taken them seriously. I’ve done my best to clarify things. Mark Carr’s original dissent to the council, before he was a councilman, I responded to each of his objections, adding that I respected him and his input. I don’t fear opposition — it helps me identify weaknesses and refine ideas. I can’t get that from talking to people who only agree with me.

I doubt anyone who supports the branding effort will feel comfortable speaking up in your paper. They’ve seen how the originator — me — has been treated. I can handle criticism, but most people don’t want to step into that kind of spotlight. I wouldn’t ask anyone who supports it to do so. I’ve had at least a dozen people message me privately, and just as many speak to me in person about the tone of your articles and the broader conversation around branding.

No one else has offered a thorough, viable, well-rounded, or well-reasoned plan for Cameron. And not all of my plan has even been shared yet. I also suspect many people don’t fully understand what a …brand is, what it does, or how it can benefit a town like ours. It’s more than a tagline.

Two thoughts…The timing of the poll had nothing to do with anything more than getting a sense of what the community thought. Secondly, Christensen’s assertion that she’s offered a “thorough, viable, well-rounded, well-reasoned plan?

She used a lot of words. We searched hard for the “there” but “there was no there there” in a time when we don’t have time for sidewalk track lighting and window treatments when we need to evict 10,000 bats from the ceiling in City Hall.

What we see in this response is denial of the “facts on the ground” in the community. We’re sure that there are supporters of her proposal, and they need to go to the Council meeting June 2 to be heard if it’s important to them.

The Citizen-Observer believes that Christensen’s ideas and intentions are to provide quality programming to people of all ages with artistic, musical or tech interest, and we believe those are good things, some of which the Old School, and Christensen herself are already involved in.

We believe she is qualified in this area. Her “Linked-In” profile shows a 2005 Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Brigham Young University, the nation’s largest Mormon postsecondary institution.

We believe that her preferred method of funding is grant and private donation money. We know that that process will include administrative fees and possibly salaries.

That is not, in itself, a disqualifier, but she needs to explain this to citizens and the Council so everyone is crystal clear on how that works.

What does she have to gain from it? What will the money go to pay for?

Christensen’s lack of interest in gaining information on the interest of townspeople to be included is a red flag. She leads with the “big idea” of rebranding the entire community and every citizen in it, when it seems pretty clear that the people of the community are not interested.

If her objective is to obtain an “official statement of support” for her creative arts district, or the brand proposal, she only needs three council votes to do that, not 8,000 townspeople.

She needs to explain that and whether or not that would be a disingenuous representation of how the community feels about this proposal.

We believe the community will hold the Council accountable if they approve either a rebrand, or approval of a “Creative District” if there’s any implication in the document that citizens are actually behind it.

As one individual said in polling, “Hmmmm, last time the Citizens of Cameron voted no, a lone bureaucrat dismissed their wishes and cost the city 40 million bucks…” John Rupert, Cameron

Three council people voting “yes” on either proposal not only lies to funding sources about the underlying support, but it drags citizens into the lie when they have no desire to be a part of it.

How do we come out of an eighteen month cycle of one lousy decision and one nasty setback/consequence after another?

Start with a good decision here.