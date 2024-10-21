C-O READERS---We recommend ivoterguide.com

Home / Home

Mon, 10/21/2024 - 8:48am admin
Check out ivoterguide.com . It is objective, non-partisan, fair and factual. Whether you're Red, Blue, D or R, you will get a "straight shooter: presentation of who the candidates are, what they propose, and what you need to know about Ballot Propositions on the November 5 ballot. The C-O RECOMMENDS THIS SOURCE.

The Cameron Citizen-Observer RECOMMENDS to all voters the site www.ivoterguide.com  , a non-partisan, objective, factual breakdown and profile of all the candidates for national and state elections, and a side-by-side comparison of the "Yes" and "No" positions and arguments for/against on Ballot Propositions in Missouri.

If you want to be prepared when you step in the booth and close the curtain, here's your assignment ... Go and check out www.ivoterguide.com .  The C-O may have opinions on the way to vote on ballot propositions, but you need to have the facts.

do your homework!

