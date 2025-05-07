Cameron’s Dotson Provides the Real Story on the 3rd Street Buildings

Mark Dotson is a lifelong resident of Cameron, has raised his children and now his grandchildren in this city, runs Tri-Rivers Enterprises, a thriving business that does timber harvesting, disaster clean-up and provides ag services.

On his LinkedIn web page, a tagline associated with Three Rivers says, “I have a passion for finding solutions to complex problems and delivering high-quality results to our clients and partners.”

Dotson has spent several weeks in the bullseye of Hurricane Helene, trying to provide cleanup and restoration services to the people of North Carolina. He was prepared, after a conversation with his Friend, new City Councilman Mark Carr, to try to provide a solution to the vexing problem of the “Third Street Buildings”.

He was willing to put up a significant amount of money to take over the buildings from City Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, assemble like-minded individuals and commit to demolition and clean-up of the building site.

“I’m not a real estate person.” Dotson says. “My only goal is to help clean up Cameron and get this City back on its feet again.”

“I am so sick of driving through this town and seeing how run down our down town is.” Dotson said. “It disgusts me.”

Dotson knew that someone had to step up to get the ball rolling, and he was prepared to do so.

“After talking to Mark (Carr), I agreed to present Gina (Reed-Hibler) with an offer of $4,000 to give her something for her trouble.” Dotson said. “I would have bought the buildings, owned them, and gotten to work on finishing the demolition and clean up.”

Dotson said he sought estimates from contractors to do the work, given his equipment is off in North Carolina at the moment. He said he received estimates ranging “between $250,000 and $470,000” for what would include knock down, hauling way and disposing of the rubble, filling the foundations, and having a “clean slate” from which to proceed after that.

There was no inherent profit motive for Dotson at all. Carr, in discussions with the Citizen-Observer and a pretty handy person in real estate ownership, construction and development said that he doubted if the lots, once cleared, could fetch much more than $50,000 for what amounted to a city block of space.

So the table was set. A meeting was scheduled for this week, and then City Manager contacted Dotson by phone last week.

Rasmussen indicated that he was assisting Reed-Hibler with transacting a deal.

Dotson proffered his $4,000 offercountered for free and clear ownership of the property, indicating his plan to personally stake $100,000 as “seed cash” to get the project going.

Rasmussen countered with an assertion that Reed-Hibler had put more than $18,000 into her studies, development of plans, all part of determining her final course on the properties.

Rasmussen said she wouldn’t take less than that. And then the bombshell.

“Rasmussen suggested that I should give Gina the $100,000, have her retain ownership of the property, retain the Leibrandt building, and take care of demolition of the other three structures.”

“There was no way I was going to do that.” Dotson said. “I wasn’t going to put my money into something and someone who had failed so miserably, didn’t have the background or understanding of what needed to be done.” Dotson said. “I had to repeat myself three times…He (Rasmussen) wasn’t hearing me, and he held to the idea that his proposal was ‘the way he thought this needed to go’.”

“I wasn’t going to get into a lose-lose deal…lose-lose for me, lose-lose for the City, lose-lose for the people of Cameron.” Dotson said. “I said, you’re not hearing what I’m saying…I’m going to own it.”

Gaining no ground with Rasmussen, Dotson ended the conversation.

“This wasn’t a negotiation.” Dotson said. “I was offering an escape route where Gina could walk away, relatively unscathed.”

Dotson is highly critical of city leadership and its handling of this, dating back to the condemnation of the buildings by then-City Inspector Paul Beckwith. It’s unclear how something that was condemned became “uncondemned”; it was passed off to the Old School, or, as Treasurer Dan Cupersmith suggests, “dumped on” the Old School, and then somehow sold to Reed-Hibler.

The original building owners were informed by Rasmussen at the time that they could either address the structural deficits of the buildings or return the deeds to the City. Out of the four individuals, three returned their deeds to the City, resulting in a total loss for them.

Leibrandt did not. His story will be one we examine going forward.

For now, Dotson is out of the discussion.

“I know the City ultimately is going to need to support this financially going forward.” Dotson said. “No one private individual should bear all of the burden.”

Dotson seems to indicate a willingness to pick up the discussion again, but under the terms that he assumes ownership, will find other like-minded individuals in town willing to step up to help, and he’ll expect the City to be a part of the solution as well.

“We spend a lot of time talking about re-branding Cameron.” Dotson said. “I love Cameron, I like the brand we have, but I feel like we should adopt this motto…”Make Cameron Great Again”.

MCGA does not roll off the tongue as sweetly as MAGA or MAHA, but the acronym works.

Reference TGIF, BTW, FYI…It could work.

In the “Art of the Deal” Donald Trump discusses the value of recognizing when its time to walk away from the table.

Dotson has done that, but his suggested deal is still out there.

As Dr. Carr said in a phone call today that, “We’re just two or three weeks away from resolving a lot of issues facing the city…We just need to finish the work.”

True that.

Time to close the deal. It’s highly doubtful a better one emerges for Reed-Hibler in the next three weeks.