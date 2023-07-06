Cameron’s Independence Day celebration ends with a bang

The Old School of Cameron Freedom Festival wrapped up four days of patriotic fanfare Tuesday night.

As part of a four-day celebration of American independence, thousands of area residents gathered for multiple events across Cameron with organizers focusing this year’s events on highlighting Cameron’s long-held traditions as the Old School of Cameron Freedom Festival marks its fifth anniversary.

Mayor Curtis helps honor dozens of area veterans

Although celebrating American independence since the events kickoff last Thursday with the annual pet show and patriotic concert by the Cameron Municipal Band, Tuesday’s salute to veterans honored those who make or continue making American independence possible. As guest speaker, Mayor Becky Curtis kept her comments brief and remained on hand to help present dozens of veterans with pins provided by members of the local American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“Thank you for coming this morning, and thank you for being with us to help celebrate the Fourth of July, and especially thank you to you veterans that are here today. Thank you for your service, and let’s remember those who could not be here today,” Curtis said.

While honoring those who fought for American freedom, American Legion Post Commander Allen Reed presented flags to two distinguished veterans Pete Gardner and Gary Black. Gardner is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1965 including tours in Vietnam and Africa. After retiring, he served as a supply chain manager for Ford Motor Company while living in Richmond. Gardner resides at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

Black served in the United States Marine Corp for four years, including a tour in Vietnam. His primary duties included loading explosive ordinance onto then state-of-the-art Harrier Jets. Black currently resides in Liberty and served as a commercial truck driver for the US Post Office after his military service ended.

Jim Norton, Rue take Pet Show

The annual Freedom Festival would not be complete without the traditional opening pet show kicking off the festivities. Among the dozens of dogs and cats competing for the top prize, 8-year-old Maltese Rue won grand prize after performing multiple tricks in front of more than 100 spectators. Jim Norton and wife Jody, who handles Rue’s grooming, seemed surprised by the judges’ decision and saw it as a recognition of years of effort.

“Rue was beautiful. You could tell. I’ve been working on her for several years. Most of the reason I was doing anything was because of obedience. I didn’t tell (the crowd) all the things she does,” Norton said. “For instance, when you go to get in a car, she’ll go to the bathroom. We will honk the horn once and she’ll immediately jump in, and off we go. She knows how to be obedient. That’s what we’re after … She does all of these wonderful things from teaching her what she should do and not get out of control.”