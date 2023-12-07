Home / Home
The Zion Preparatory Academy Color Guard leads the Old School of Cameron Festival of Lights Parade down Fourth Street.

Cameron’s very White Christmas

Thu, 12/07/2023 - 7:26am admin
Winter weather doesn’t dampen holiday spirts during Festival of Lights
Jimmy Potts

Winter weather doesn't dampen holiday spirts during Festival of Lights Lights.

The Cameron Marching Dragons won for an award for best float. BTC Bank won an award for best float by a business and Zion Preparatory Academy won for best float by an organization. 

Oliver Cathon performed the lighting ceremony after winning a drawing earlier that evening. 

Although the Old School of Cameron Festival of Lights is now in the books, the holiday festivities are far from over in the Nation’s Crossroads. Dec. 17, the Cameron High School Performing Arts Center will host the Cameron Municipal Band for its annual Christmas concert, which features the area’s premiere musicians and band directors performing America’s favorite holiday classics. The concert starts at 3 p.m. For more information, check out the Cameron Municipal Band Facebook page. 

CLICK HERE FOR A PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE EVENT. 

