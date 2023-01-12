Cameron “in the hunt” for $1.75 million ARPA grant

The Cameron City Council received some encouraging news regarding a $1.75 million grant proposal, with a majority of the fund going to save a downtown building dating back to Cameron’s founding.

During the first Cameron City Council meeting of 2023, Mo-Kan Community Development Specialist Houston Roberts said Cameron is still in the hunt for the grant proposal, which also includes sidewalk improvements.

“We’re in a good position. We will kind of monitor the application to see where it goes, but I am very optimistic,” said Roberts, whose organization stands to gain $50,000 in fees if the application is approved.

Last month, the Cameron City Council split 3-2 on passage of the grant. Cameron Mayor Roy Estes questioned why the city should not focus spending grant funds on city-owned projects, instead of the estimated $989,000 in grant to renovate the Third Street structure owned by the Old School of Cameron Historic Preservation Society.

Councilwoman Julie Ausmus questioned if the projects proposed during months of discussion regarding the ARPA grant superseded the importance of what she described as a much-needed renovation to city hall, which has roof, sidewalk and foundation issues. The $920,000 required as part of the 50-50 matching grant would come from $1.3 million in ARPA grants previously earmarked for city hall improvements.

Other projects included in the ARPA grant proposal include improvements to the Cameron Community Center and creating sidewalks at Harris Street.