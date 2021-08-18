Cameron active intruder drill set for Thursday

Motorists may notice a significant increase in police, fire and emergency management personnel outside Cameron R-1 School District buildings as part of a mock intruder drill.

Cameron R-1 School District Assistant Superintendent Laurie Medford announced Cameron Intermediate School will be the initial site of the drill, which will begin at Cameron Intermediate School and extend to various surrounding facilities.

“It doesn’t always have to be an intruder. We could have a gas leak next to the school and have to evacuate the school. There could be a natural disaster come through. We’re pretty good at evacuating for those things,” Medford said.