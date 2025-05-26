C-O Creative Idea of the Week CAMERON'S ADOPT-A-POTHOLE CONTEST No, really, I'm serious. Cameron may not be the Creative Crossroads of the Nation, but that's not to say that the City does not inspire creativity. I've reported stuff that isn't the stuff of a Hallmark Movie, but probably more like "Pacific Rim" or "San Andreas":...

The C-O is holding a contest starting NOW...The Cameron Adopt-A-Pothole Contest. Potholes and street conditions are a nagging issue, but Public Works, according to resident reports is working at it. Let's help them out. I'm guessing most of you who drive a car know where the potholes are in town. You may have the muffler repair and strut replacements to prove it. So here's the deal...

1) Take a cellphone picture of your pothole. With it, list the street address and submit to this thread. 2) Name your pothole... I have one just down the street that I will photograph tomorrow that I will name "Mauna Loa"...It's located in Chillicothe next to Rafter C in Lowe's Acres. It obviously is not eligible for the contest. 3) Get some paint "stakes" and some cardboard or laminate and name your pothole and paint the name on a sign. If you have kids, making the sign should be fun. Paint, colors, and glitter are strongly recommended. 4) Send your image of your completed adopted Pot-Hole to the Cameron Newspapers Facebook Page. It will be shared to the City of Cameron facebook page, not as a dig against understaffed guys doing a hard job, but as "targeting coordinates". 5) You might want to get some orange spray paint or some bright metallic paint and mark the corners of the pothole out four or five inches. It might save people some repairs.

I am nominating three people to judge: 1) Troy Green 2) Sue Manion 3) Larry Workman They will be invited to come to the C-O, judge the photos and signs and name a winner. The Prize: Dinner For Four at McCorkles, on us(well, me) If the pothole is filled before the contest is complete we'll identify the city workers who swooped in to the rescue and invite them to join us for a meal as well. Best sign gets a $25 gift certificate to Cameron Market.

Contest ends June 26, 2025 Potholes aren't fun, they can even be dangerous. Marking these bad boys will help Public Works get around to fixing them, because frankly, unless they're reported, they don't know they're there.

Do your duty. Mini-Coopers, small children and dachsunds are in mortal peril if you don't act now.

RULES: 1) Do not make the pothole worse. 2) Do not make the pothole better. 3) Do not paint around the edges of the pothole while traffic is hurtling by. Please do not die in the process of memorializing your pothole for the ages. 4) Walnut, Old US 36, and Grand are exempt...