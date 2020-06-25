Cameron asks for extension of 28-mile waterline deadline

With 22 easements left to acquire as part of the city of Cameron’s 28-mile waterline project, city manager Steve Rasmussen announced he will request an extension on the soon-to-expire deadline for USDA funding.

The city of Cameron began seeking easements in January as part of a 28-mile waterline construction project, pulling the water from the Missouri River, but needed to secure all 143 easements necessary for the project before receiving a loan from the USDA .

“We now have that down to 29 easements. There are some that are ready to go and some that have been moved off of that,” Rasmussen said. “I believe we’re down to actually 22 easements to go. I reported to the Missouri director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture today that we had that. And I sent him a draft of a proposal letter to give us an extension, which they’re looking favorably on and they will come back to us.”