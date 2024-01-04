Cameron athletes, musicians shine at state competitions

Multiple Cameron High School athletes and musicians received state recognition after wrapping up the fall competition season last week.

The state accolades received by CHS students came from a variety of different areas from multiple members of the Cameron High School Band receiving all-state recognitions to the Cameron High School Cheerleading Team earning fourth place at the recent state competition in Cape Girardeau.

Of the thousands competing, five CHS musicians made the all-state band. Junior Hallie Foster earned the highest honor of them all after receiving the Missouri All-State First Chair for Bass Clarinet. Sydney Lockridge received all-state third chair for trumpet. Junior Emilie Vineyard won first honorable mention for oboe and senior Maddie Proctor won all-state fifth honorable mention.

Proctor’s recognition received an added bonus after the Cameron High School Cheerleading Team took fourth place overall during the state competition earlier this month. The Lady Dragons tied for fourth place with judges giving them positive marks for their jumps, voice, dance, transitions and formations.

Another senior left his mark on a much different competition early this month. Senior Gavin Pinkston was a Missouri Scholastic E-Sports Federation finalist during a competition in at Missouri State Technical College in Linn.

Following a solid performance at the recent National Dance Association Competition in Blue Springs, the CHS Xtreme Dance Team now has its sights set on the state competition in 2024. The team finished third in the Varsity Game Day category, and second in Varsity Team Performance.

Multiple members of the Cameron High School Choir will take their talents to the Show-Me State’s grandest stage as part of a 300-student ensemble for the All-State Choir at the Missouri Music Educators Association Convention.

Described by CHS Director of Vocal Music and Theater Jamey Derks as the choir equivalent of the state finals, seniors Aaron Geno, Grace McKinnon and junior Avigail Curtis will perform as part of a 300-person ensemble at the state competition inside the Tan-Tar-A Convention Center at Osage Beach next month.

“This is the highest honor a high school vocal music student can achieve. Only the very top vocalists are selected to be a part of this choir,” Derks stated in an email to the Citizen-Observer.

Geno will perform as a bass member while McKinnon will serve as soprano second alternate. Curtis received an honorable mention for alto. Derks further stated, in addition to the choir, each district in Missouri sends the top sight reader to compete in a Sightreading Sing-Off at the same convention. The sightreading portion of the audition is extremely difficult. Aaron Geno was the top sightreader in the Northwest district; he will compete against 11 other students from across the state of Missouri.