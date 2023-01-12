Cameron begins first phase of $2 million Griffin Road project

Preparation for paving Griffin Road got underway Wednesday morning.

City workers began soil testing along Griffin Road as part of the first phase of the $2 million project.

According to a press release by recently hired Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens, from Highway BB to Grand Avenue, city crews will be working along Griffin Road [Wednesday] to take soil samples at various locations, using heavy equipment.

Stevens, who began his tenure as public works director last month, said shortly after his hiring paving Griffin Road was his top priority.

“At the top of the list was Griffon Road, and looking at how we can resolve the traffic issues we have around the interchange at the hospital near Love’s. One of the things we have is aging infrastructure in terms of the roadways. You see potholes appear,” Stevens said.

For nearby residents, paving Griffin Road could not come soon enough. Citing concerns with potentially cancer-causing silicates and its potential impact on the health of area children, Cheryl Keim requested an update from the city regarding progress on the project.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, “I would be interested to know what steps, if any, have been taken on this project ... Exactly what, if anything, has been done this fall? Have we asked for bids so the project can be completed in the Spring of 2023? Exactly who did we talk to about working on the drainage,” said Keim, who was one of dozens asking the council to take action on Griffin Road last Summer.

Keim said residents nearby had been promised the road would be paved, but that promise was more than 20 years ago. Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said street tax voters renewed last Spring will provide funding for the project and it is in the bidding process.

“We have the money, because the money is in the transportation tax. It will be about $750,000. This morning, Tad Wilson (Cameron Interim Public Works Director) told us that those bids are out now. That will probably be the first project we do this Spring, when it warms up and we can lay asphalt,” Rasmussen said.

Wilson said he spent the fall working with area landowners to remove fencing around the project, but has the bids out and is hopeful to have the project complete in early or late Spring.