Cameron Board of Education nixes library loophole, adds more books to restricted list

Books previously accessible to all Cameron High School students will soon go “behind the counter” following a policy change regarding student access to potentially illicit materials in Cameron R-1 School District libraries.

During Monday’s Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education meeting, Robinson announced the policy change, which places books requiring parental permission to check out of student reach.

“Originally, I thought, if we had these books in one spot, we would be enticing everybody to go to this spot to find that books that the school may have restricted. I don’t think it’s the best idea, because everybody will go to one spot to find the books. These will be some that will be kept behind the counter. Kids will have to ask for it. The parent will be called, and they will give permission,” Robinson said.

Along with the policy change, Robinson also announced the results of another slew of books recently placed under review by school administrators. Of the 27 books under review, administrators reclassified 24 as high school only with parental permission. Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee Andi Lockridge applauded Robinson’s turnaround regarding removing potentially harmful materials from library shelves.

“Thank you for the reconsideration of where those books go. It’s important for parents to see that if a book is restricted, then it actually is restricted,” Lockridge said.