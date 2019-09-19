Cameron boxers Fight for the Fearless

Professional boxers from the Kansas City metro and beyond took a few punches to assist in one girl’s battle with cancer for the Fight for the Fearless boxing exhibition Saturday.

Undefeated professional heavyweight Steven Henderson (2-0) as well as fellow Chris White and Trevor Johnson, fighting out of the Dragons Lair Combat Sports and Fitness Gym of Cameron, were among what organizer Travis Hartman considers some of the country’s top up-and-coming fighters attending Saturday night’s exhibition.

“These guys are legitimate professional athletes. If you haven’t seen them on TV, then you’re going to see them on TV,” said Hartman, an Osborn native who organized the event in support of the Rose Lowenstein Foundation. “It’s a good cause and all of these guys are legit pro boxers, USA sanctioned amateur boxers, some of these guys participated in nationals as well.”

Saturday’s event raised money to cover expenses related to the medical and travel costs for a Kansas City girl with family from Cameron in her battle against cancer. Injury prevented Hartman from participating himself, but to fill the void he invited some of the area’s most elite fighters such as Byron Polly, Colby Porter and more.

“I just reached out to them. Some of them reached out to me. That is how big of hearts some boxers have,” Hartman said. “The second year was a lot easier. I literally had boxers come to me saying ‘We want to come and be a part of this.’ It was a lot easier the second year … There is so much love here. It’s amazing. We have guys who fought all over the world. We have guys that fought on HBO.”

Cameron fighter Chris White, who Hartman professionally manages, said he jumped at the opportunity to compete Saturday night. Although there was no purse at the end of this bout, he said he didn’t mind taking a few punches to help a little girl in her fight against cancer.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever been punched in the face for,” White said. “I started boxing when I was 8 years old, and now I’m 40. I still do it; it’s fun and plus it’s for a good cause. Travis and I have known each other since we were little. He’s my manager now, even though I’m a little older than he is, but he runs my show. He’s a good man and the Lowensteins are good people … Everybody did good. Nobody was trying to hurt anybody because it was a good cause. Everybody wants to go home happy and healthy. It’s a lot of fun. It’s always fun coming back.”

With Fight for the Fearless now in the books, the Rose Lowenstein Foundation will next focus its attention on the annual summer concert RoseFest, which drew crowds in the thousands last summer with country legend Ricky Skaggs as the headlining act in 2019.

The foundation began after Rose Lowenstein, the daughter of Brittany and Billy Lowenstein miraculously recovered from stage-4 neuroblastoma – an aggressive form of cancer attacking nerve cells.

With a second lease on life, the Lowensteins focused their attention on assisting other families in their battles against childhood cancer understanding full well what that battle entails.

“It’s my pleasure to come back here because it’s such a good cause,” said Hartman, who travelled halfway across the US from his home in Florida to organize the event. “… Nowadays, it seems like everybody either knows somebody or has a friend of a friend who has cancer. It effects everybody. It’s my pleasure to help Brittany and Billy for a cause like this.”