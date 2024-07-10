Cameron Celebrates Independence Day

The Old School of Cameron Freedom Festival ended its five days of patriotic events and celebrations with a bang Saturday night. Events around town brought Cameron residents, and some from out of town, together to celebrate highlighting some of Cameron’s traditions that have gone on for years. The Freedom Festival started June 27th, starting with the annual Cameron Municipal Band’s Patriotic concert, June 29th, there was the CRMC Freedom Run; July 4th, the Cameron baby show at 10 a.m, the Veterans recognition at 10 a.m located at the Cameron First Baptist Church at 10 a.m, and the parade at 1 p.m. July 5th, with the 6-mile band, and the firework show, and July 6th, with the Cameron Pet Show, Show and Shine car show, music by HartBeat, Firecracker 5K, and Glow Foam Party.

During the Freedom Festival, The Cameron Municipal Band played a series of patriotic songs at McCorkle Park in honor of the Fourth of July and in honor of C.A. and Phyllis Leibrandt, who passed away. The band also featured Sarah Reno, as a vocalist during the concert. The yearly freedom run took place on Saturday, June 29th highlighting the top three male finishers, Luke Thompson, Hayden Krentz, and Marc Plummer, and the top three female finishers, Natalie Garr, Addie Floyd, and Jessica Gilgour. The Cameron baby show, sponsored by PRC, started at 8:30 A.M. inside the ballroom due to inclement weather on the fourth of July, featuring the winners of the baby show: Little Princess (3 years old): Leah Shannon, the child of Becca and Logan Shannon, Little Prince: Xavier Garcia, the child of James and Brittany Garcia, Little Miss (4-5-year olds): Kora Smith, the child of Tammy and Steave Smith, and Little Mister: Kane Burnett, the child of Erica Salmon and Casey Burnett.) After the baby show, the annual Independence parade took place, involving the winners from the baby show, local fire and police departments, and more. Third Street was filled with Cameron Citizens, ready to watch the parade, even in ninety-degree weather. Fans by BTC Bank were handed out to keep cool, and kids ran around the sidewalks eager for the event to start. As the parade started, young kids waved to those who passed, and candy was thrown like every year’s tradition. Lisa Morgan and Kay Leeper, members of the Cameron School district played with a jump rope, playing patriotic music for the crowd. They danced to ‘Cupid Shuffle’, getting kids and other adults to join in. Another annual parade, more memories, and fun were created, as the community came together for another fantastic Fourth of July.

July 5th, the 6-Mile Band, members Tim Amey, Chris Earnshaw, Dawn Buckallew, and Casey Artzer performed some rock n’ roll, country music covers, and a tribute to Bob Seger which got a few of the Cameron community onto the Pavilion’s floor to dance. That evening, the rescheduled firework show lit up the sky across from the Cameron Intermediate School, where several attended, bringing lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show.

July 6th, the last day of the Freedom Festival events, was the Cameron Pet Show at 10 A.M. The pet show was in McCorkle Park at the Price Pavilion sponsored by Cameron Pet Supply with an above-average turnout of 95 participants, compared to 28 last year. The Show and Shine car show had a total of 131 confirmed cars participating, and wrapping around the square of McCorkle Park. At 6:30 P.M, the band HartBeat played at McCorkle Park, with one of the lead vocalists Mindy Hart, bass and lead vocalist Mario Lozoya, drummer and singer Jon Cohen, and guitar and drummer, Matthew Gruszek featuring classic rock and country.

At 9:45 p.m. 3rd Street Fusion hosted the Firecracker 5k where several people collected their prize towards the end of the race. Overall Fastest Man- Hayden Krentz, Overall Fastest Woman- Grace Harp. The following women won first place in their age division: 6-12- Hannah Riley, 13-17- Grace Harp, 18-24- Hailee Williams, 25-29- Angel Child, 30-35- Kaitlynn Patterson, 36-40- Jamie Berry, and 45+ Joyce Harp. The following men won first place in their age division:6-12- Kohen Krentz, 13-17- Hayden Krentz, 18-24 Robert Muselman, 36-44- Joshua Harp, and 45+ Sean O’Brien.

With 44 runners and walkers, the youngest participant was six years old, and the oldest participant was fifty years old. The Glow Foam Party, sponsored by “Take a Bounce,” took place at the Old School of Cameron’s parking lot after the 5K race, bringing Cameron’s five days of fun to close until next year.