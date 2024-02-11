Cameron Chiefs fans prepare for Super Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl, Cameron citizens are already getting in a festive spirit ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Although five days away, Cameron businesses are already preparing to for the Super Bowl rush while Cameron R-1 School District students began celebrating a bit early as part of a Kansas City Chiefs themed spirit week.

“It’s been a fun week, so far. We’re only on the second day of the week, but so far we’ve been able to incorporate a bunch of activities the kids can enjoy in all kinds of different areas of content,” Parkview Principal Angie Orsmby said.

While Cameron students will spend the week celebrating their Chiefs spirit, Cameron Market employees will spend the next few days preparing S party treys and restocking the special Shatto Dairy Kansas City Chiefs themed red velvet milk. Bart Lawson, Cameron Market manager, urged those interested in placing an order to do so as soon as possible in order to avoid any complications resulting from the high demand.

“It’s like anything else, give us as much time ahead as possible. Ever since the pandemic, everything changed and we need as much time as possible. Call the deli, and they can get you lined out and suggestions on things you might need,” Lawson said.

Another business already making preparation for the Super Bowl is McCorkle's Eatery and Pub. Although typically closed on Sundays, beginning at 4 p.m. the restaurant will be open for business.

“It gives people an opportunity to watch the game. There are not many places in this town that will have the game playing. True Chiefs fans come here. It’s rowdy, but it’s a mix of positive energy,” McCorkle's Manager Nicole Rogers said.