Cameron City Council approves “Amazon Tax” for upcoming election
The Cameron City Council unanimously approved placing a 3.25 online use tax on the April ballot, which it hopes puts area retailers on a level playing field with national distributors like Amazon.
Although not citing any specific projects, Cameron Utilities Director Zac Johnson - filling in for city manager Steve Rasmussen - said the funds generated from the tax will go toward city infrastructure.
“It levels the playing field for your local businesses in Cameron. If I buy something from His and Hers, then I’m paying the same taxes I would if I bought it on Amazon. It’s cheaper to buy it online because I’m not paying sales tax on that one,” Johnson said.
