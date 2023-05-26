Cameron City Council approves more than $100,000 of ARPA funds for public library improvements

Plans to improve the Cameron Public Library facade received a new lease on life after the Cameron City Council approved allocating more than $150,000 in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project.

Seemingly scrapped after Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes announced earlier this month state officials removed Cameron’s eligibility from the second round of ARPA grants, the Cameron City Council resuscitated the library’s exterior improvement plan with a unanimous vote on a resolution funding the exterior library improvement.

“We’ve been researching this project since 2019. COVID hit, which delayed the project and ballooned the cost expected for the project ... When we heard the ARPA Grant was not awarded to us, I started researching other options. I did not want to delay this project any longer. As most of you know the [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance at the library is challenging at best,” Cameron Public Library Director Jo Ellen Pratt said.

In a follow-up interview, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the $150,000 library allocation would come from already existing ARPA funds. Those funds originally served as the city’s match for its first ARPA application, but members of the Cameron City Council at the time questioned whether to use those funds for fixing up dilapidated portions of Cameron City Hall. After state and federal officials rejected Cameron’s first ARPA application, and eliminated Cameron from the second round of ARPA grants, the council approved allocating the funds to assist the library.

