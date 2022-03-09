Cameron City Council backpedals on recently approved appeals board

After discovering a previous Cameron City Council created a board of appeals in 2008, and forgot about it, the current city council voted to scrap plans for a seven-member board of appeals last Monday.

During Monday’s meeting, the Cameron City Council voted to rescind its previous votes to create a seven-member board with two at-large members and five comprised of the members of the Cameron Board of Adjustments in favor of creating an independent, five-member board.

“After the property maintenance code was adopted in 2008, I looked through a year’s worth of minutes and there were never any appointments made by the council. I don’t know if that was done just through the building inspector because I also don’t have any record of them ever having any meetings. I don’t know if it ever got off of the ground,” Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades said.