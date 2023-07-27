Cameron City Council confused as horse trail parking lot nears completion without their prior approval

A discussion regarding construction of a parking lot for a 6-mile trail at Grindstone Lake took nearly an hour of the Cameron City Council’s time as they sought to resolve confusion surrounding the project.

Last March, through a consensus vote by the Cameron Park Board, city officials began planning construction of a parking lot capable of supporting horse trailers for a trail created by the Cameron Saddle Club, but multiple members of the Cameron City Council said they were not aware of the project until it was mostly complete.

“We’re getting hijacked by projects most of the city council did not know about. Most of the city council did not know about the RV park before (its rejection). We’re getting hijacked ... We don’t plan well enough. If you want me to say the city manager (Steve Rasmussen), the city manager oversees everything,” Councilwoman Julie Ausmus said. “There should be some planning ahead of time instead of throwing something out there and saying ‘spend less than $15,000.’ [Councilman John Breckenridge] asked me specifically ‘Do we need to get rid of the Park Board?’ Well, the Park Board is not the problem.”

With the project costing less than $15,000, and placed on land under the oversight of the Cameron Park Board, the council’s approval was not necessary for the project to begin construction. Cameron Saddle Club Vice President Bridget Cruickshank said the city approached her a few years ago about creating the horse trail at Grindstone Lake, adjacent to the Cameron Reservoir. She said the parking lot meets their request, but with additional grading to prevent wind and water erosion makes the parking lot look much larger than its intended purpose.

Rasmussen said the city spent no city funds on the project. Before the project halted construction at the request of the city council, the city planned to spend $4,500 on gravel for an entranceway. He added the city will write off use of city equipment and labor as in-kind services.

“The parking lot was to be 120x300 feet. From what I see out there, that’s what it looks like it is. I know they’ve terraced, they’ve leveled, but the actual parking area is that size,” Cruickshank said. “... I think this will probably save money in the long run, because it will prevent us from coming back and asking for more dirt work and more gravel if it’s done properly and doesn’t wash away every Spring.”

Another issue that came up during construction was its location near a shooting range utilized by area law enforcement agencies. Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said he may have found a solution by either diverting the trail or constructing a bridge capable of handling horse traffic.

“[Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor] and I stretched a do not cross police line across the northern edge of the firing line. We had permission given by the parks superintendent earlier that the trail could extend south, but given the safety issues now, I rescinded that (permission) given to the equestrian club. What we will do is work through that, talk about it and see if there is something that can be worked out,” Rasmussen said.