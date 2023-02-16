Cameron City Council ends Airbnb debate

An Airbnb recently receiving complaints from area neighbors will continue operating after the Cameron City Council finalized its conditional use permit.

Despite concerns expressed by surrounding neighbors at multiple Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meetings leading up to the city council’s vote, the council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the local Airbnb - The Dream Inn.

“They have certain things they need to follow to continue with their conditional use permit. My question is, how is anyone going to know if they’re not fulfilling that?” Curtis asked Cameron Building Inspector Greg Harris.