Cameron City Council to hold special meeting for $2.5 million ARPA grant

With the application deadline fast approaching the Cameron City Council will host a special meeting Thursday to decide whether to pursue a $2.5 million grant as part of the $30 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act program.

During Thursday’s meeting, the council will decide if they want to apply for the grant that city officials said may erase more than $1 million originally earmarked for improvements to Cameron City Hall.

“[Cameron City Hall] needs tremendous attention. We need a new roof, the bricks out front are literally falling off the building,” Cameron Utility Director Zac Johnson said. “You see all of the black mold from the grain dust. It’s time to reseal the outside of the building,” Johnson said. “We still got a couple of A.C. units we need to replace. We have a new room downstairs we need to create for additional storage for plans and files ... We have numerous projects at city hall we need to address.”

Another aspect of the grant is the need for shovel-ready projects. As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, the projects mentioned at last week’s Cameron City Council meeting included work on two historic buildings on Third Street, which the city condemned and barricaded out of fear of collapse; playground equipment at Recreation Park, improvements to the Cameron Community Center, improvements to the Cameron Public Library, completing the trail at the Cameron Reservoir and installation of a pickleball court at the currently under construction Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville.