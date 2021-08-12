Cameron City Council hopes revitalization plan helps bring downtown back to its former glory

Fearing a potential collapse of a historic building in the 300 block of Third Street, workers with Tunks Construction began barricading the structure Monday morning.

Efforts to barricade the building came as a result of the Cameron City Council’s approval of funding the project in July while the Cameron Historical Preservation Society seeks a long-term solution to restore the building, but recent moves by the council may make that process a bit easier.

Last week, the City of Cameron approved a revitalization plan declaring downtown Cameron as blighted property. In the process, they approved allowing downtown property owners property tax abatements if they renovate or make significant improvements to their building. Although losing property tax revenue in the short term, Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran said the city would eventually see a sustained property tax increase once the buildings returned to the tax rolls.