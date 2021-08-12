Home / Home
Reed Barnhill with Tunks Construction builds a barricade for a structure on the 300 block of Third Street. More downtown revitalizations may get underway after the Cameron City Council approved a plan allowing tax abatements for downtown property owners.

Cameron City Council hopes revitalization plan helps bring downtown back to its former glory

Thu, 08/12/2021 - 2:16pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Fearing a potential collapse of a historic building in the 300 block of Third Street, workers with Tunks Construction began barricading the structure Monday morning.

Efforts to barricade the building came as a result of the Cameron City Council’s approval of funding the project in July while the Cameron Historical Preservation Society seeks a long-term solution to restore the building, but recent moves by the council may make that process a bit easier. 

Last week, the City of Cameron approved a revitalization plan declaring downtown Cameron as blighted property. In the process, they approved allowing downtown property owners property tax abatements if they renovate or make significant improvements to their building. Although losing property tax revenue in the short term, Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran said the city would eventually see a sustained property tax increase once the buildings returned to the tax rolls. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media