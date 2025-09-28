Cameron City Council Meets September 22

Cameron City Council Reviews Projects, Approves Ordinances

CAMERON — The Cameron City Council met in regular session Monday, Sept. 22, with all members present, addressing a full agenda ranging from city projects to utility rates.

During public participation, Troy Green of the Engagement Committee presented the “Kickin’ It in Cameron” initiative, which aims to promote the city during upcoming World Cup events. The committee is considering a Sister City partnership to attract tourism and plans to request a formal proclamation from the Council.

On the consent agenda, the Council unanimously approved minutes from its Sept. 2 and Sept. 10 meetings.

Under appointments, action on a Park Board vacancy was postponed pending a recommendation. Brandi Perkins was recommended to the Planning and Zoning Commission, while Mike O’Donnell was recommended for reappointment to the Board of Adjustment.

In his report, Interim City Manager Miller noted completion of Phase I of the City Hall project and progress on the demolition of 112 E. Third St. A pre-bid meeting on dangerous building demolitions drew 10 interested companies, with bids scheduled to open Sept. 26. Miller also reported staff is working to establish special taxing districts for infrastructure improvements.

Under unfinished business, Tim Fitzgerald of Hood & Associates presented a clean audit opinion, confirming no misrepresentation of city funds. The Council then approved three ordinances resetting water, sewer, and electric rates, with Councilmember Feighert opposing each. A discussion with the Community Center Board was postponed.

In new business, the Council approved on first reading Bill 2025-32, restricting billboard placements in certain areas, and Bill 2025-33, adding a definition for “clean fill.” Resolutions were also adopted approving a fire suppression system at City Hall, updating the comprehensive fee schedule, and adjusting the budget to recognize several projects.

Staff reports included Public Works Director Wilson announcing possible reopening of the airport and ongoing street repairs; Park Superintendent Sloan highlighting park improvements and activities; Finance Director Weigand noting the transition to the FY25 audit; and Community Development Director Rains updating on projects and partnerships.

Councilmembers closed the session by expressing thanks to staff, acknowledging recent homecoming activities, and promoting upcoming community events.

The meeting adjourned into executive session at 7:05 p.m. and concluded at 8:24 p.m.