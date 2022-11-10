Cameron City Council nixes $1.5 million in ARPA grants proposals

The Cameron City Council removed multiple projects packaged as grant proposals after learning the American Recovery Program Act required a 50-50 match and limited grant applications to $2 million.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, after learning of the changes to the ARPA grant program, the Council approved scaling back multiple city improvement projects, but maintained funding to restoring multiple buildings in downtown currently unoccupied due to concerns with their structural integrity.

“We’re ineligible to get the reduced match of 20 percent with the projects. It ultimately leaves us with a couple of options moving forward. We could either increase the total project cost, but that would increase the amount we’re required to match by about $500,000 or, as [Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen] mentioned, we could reduce the projects $2 million and use the $1 million in ARPA funds we already have to match,” Cameron Utility Director Zac Johnson said.