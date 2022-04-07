Home / Home

Cameron City Council passes creating new appeals board

Thu, 04/07/2022 - 1:15pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Following months of discussions, the Cameron City Council approved creating a Board of Appeals.

The board, which the council hopes to appoint during their April 18 meeting, gives residents an opportunity to argue and potentially resolve a nuisance violation without having to appear before a judge and face potential fines and court fees.

“Basically, it’s going to allow only the Board of Appeals to hear nuisance violations related to tall grass, leaves, junk, trash  and things of that nature, but nothing building related,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said.

