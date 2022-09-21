Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project

Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring.

Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.

“We could go ahead and put it out for bid now, if we wanted to, to get a jump start on it. We could even start on the shoulder work, weather permitting, this winter to get ahead of the game,” Johnson said.

While initial talks to pave Bob F. Griffin Road included sidewalks and gutters, originally estimated at $4 million, the $2 million plan presented to the City Council Thursday will only include paving the road. Johnson said the plan allows for room to grow, adding curbs and gutters in the event of commercial development.