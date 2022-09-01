Cameron City Council puts $27 million budget up for vote Tuesday

Members of the Cameron City Council made a few more recommendations during last Tuesday’s budget committee meeting ahead of their first vote on the $27 million budget this Tuesday.

During last Tuesday’s final budget committee meeting, Cameron Finance Director Carmen Weigand recommended reallocating $138,000 from the city reserve fund to the general fund in order to fund $33,000 covering additional fuel costs, pay off interest related to a loan made to the Greater Northwest Wholesale Water Commission related to construction of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline, reallocating the public works director salary to a firm contracted to find Cameron’s next public works director and replacing a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck used by the animal control department.

“I understand that things are really tight. I understand things come up, but I understand that in my time on the council this has been the tightest the budget has ever been because we have very little wiggle room,” Cameron City Councilwoman Julie Ausmus said. “That would include the ending budget. I think that we should try to find ways to not spend more money, and suck it up for the next two years. And figure out a way not to buy these things just because they’re broken or whatever. Maybe work out something else.”