Cameron City Council returns to city hall Monday

Cameron City Hall will once again become the epicenter of local civic discussion following an announcement from Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen.

During Monday's special city council meeting to appoint a mayor and swearing in of recently elected city councilors, Rasmussen asked the current city council if they had any reluctance in moving Monday's Cameron City Council meeting to city hall.

"Unless somebody objects to that, we will go back to the council chambers and regular seating," Rasmussen said.

