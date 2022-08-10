Cameron City Council sets hearing for $27 million budget

With the current city budget set to expire in September, the Cameron City Council will hold a public hearing Monday regarding passage of the $27 million city budget.

Despite a slew of cost-cutting initiatives, the city will operate with a $66,000 deficit, but Cameron Financial Director Carmen Weigand said the deficit only represents funds the city will not set aside in the reserve fund and not an indication of the city’s overall financial health.

“We have a fund balance reserve, so this would be covered in reserve and we would still have plenty of funds to operate,” Weigand said.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, a few of the cost cutting measures the city hopes to introduce in the near future include: eliminating serving city councilmen and women’s $10,000 annual salary, eliminating the municipal court system, which will transfer to Clinton County and save Cameron $46,000 annually, and not filling a vacant street position to save the city another $45,000.