Cameron City Council takes on Airbnb uproad Monday

An issue circulating through the Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission will reach a conclusion Tuesday as the Cameron City Council votes whether to allow the operation of an Airbnb in a residential neighborhood.

During Monday’s CPZC meeting, Commission President Mike O’Donnell said the council will bring a resolution to the issue after multiple nearby residents expressed their concerns regarding operation of the Dream Inn.

“That will go to council next Tuesday night,” said O’Donnell while reminding Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes to contact all parties involved in the dispute.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, last month the CPZC held a public hearing regarding granting a conditional use permit for the Dream Inn, an Airbnb operated by Carisa Hemerson.

“The recommendation (from CPZC) will go before the city council with a conditional use permit during their January meeting … Having said that, the council will actually make the final decision. We make a recommendation to the [Cameron City Council]. Planning and Zoning holds the public hearing. If there is anything that comes up, then council should kick it back to us. If there is any evidence the council may see, they should not make a recommendation from that new evidence. That should all be kicked back to P&Z again and brought up, because we hold the public hearing,” CPZC President Mike O’Donnell said.

In November, commissioners heard multiple complaints regarding the operation of The Dream Inn, a three-room Airbnb housed in a five-bedroom home. The complaints ranged from lodgers trespassing on neighbors’ property while attempting to access the Dream Inn to lodgers parking on nearby streets - blocking access for trash trucks and emergency vehicles. O’Donnell requested the Hemersons create a parking plan to accommodate their lodgers but surrounding neighbors maintained their objections to the Airbnb because the Hemersons are essentially operating a hotel in a residential neighborhood. The plan presented to commissioners includes seven parking spots, which would allow her to add another bedroom for rent in the near future.

“This is not a bed and breakfast. This is a boarding house. That is how the city defines this. In article 24 of the off-street parking and loading requirement it specifically calls out hotel, motel and boarding house requires [sic] one parking space per each two persons regularly employed on the premises - the owners - plus one for each unit. It was stated last meeting somehow, or in the minutes, that there is one additional parking space that is not actually required,” Cameron Building Inspector Greg Harris said.

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled instead of Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.