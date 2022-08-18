Cameron City Counil to vote on $27 million budget next month

Following Monday’s public hearing, the Cameron City Council will move forward with putting the city’s $27 million budget up for vote during their next meeting, September 6, inside Cameron City Hall.

The budget passed through the public hearing with no objection, and will next go before the council for the first of two required votes with the current budget set to expire next month.

“The next meeting, September 6th, will be our first presentation in ordinance form of this budget. This budget document has to be accepted by September 30th in order to continue operations into next year,” Cameron Finance Director Carmen Weigand said.

During Monday’s meeting, Weigand reviewed a slew of budget items presented during previous budget discussions that began last month. The cost-cutting measures included elimination of serving city councilmen and women’s $10,000 annual salary, eliminating the municipal court system, which will transfer to Clinton County - saving $46,000 annually, and not filling a vacant street department position to save the city another $45,000.

“The general fund is always a big item of conversation for budgeting. The main topics we discussed were transfer of municipal court to Clinton County Associate Court System. We feel that, eventually, there could be a savings to the city in the general fund in that area. It was discussed to temporarily suspend the city council salaries. In order to reestablish them in a future date it would take a simple council action to establish the rate and when that would take effect,” Weigand said. “It’s not totally gone; it’s just temporarily suspended … The overall total was a negative $66,000 out of a $5 million budget. That’s 1.2 percent of the general fund budget. In our utility funds, we are having to increase all of our utility rates - electric, water, sewer and trash. It’s basically cost of service increases. It’s not anything we want to do or cherish to do. It’s just a matter of doing business to maintain good service for our citizens.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.