Cameron City Manager Job Search Re-Opened by SGR

City Manager Search Re-Opened

Despite significant public sentiment in favor of the elevation of Cameron Interim City Manager Dan Miller to permanent status, the City appears to have passed over Miller and has reopened the search through it’s search firm, Strategic Government Resources.

It was learned last week that the City Council’s apparent first choice, Idaho resident Brent Carver, had withdrawn his name from consideration despite personal intervention from one Council member asking him to reconsider.

In attempting to gain some clarification on the matter, City Clerk Shellie Blades, in response to the Citizen-Observer’s open letter to the Council found on our web page at www.mycameronnews.com , explained:

“…Regardless of what has been posted on social media or the newspapers, candidate information is strictly confidential per RSMo 610.021(3). (…hiring, firing, promoting, and disciplinary discussions by the City Council are closed under Sunshine Law.)

Strategic Government Resources (SGR) is the firm that has been contracted to facilitate the recruitment of the next City Manager. SGR is responsible for the posting the advertisements for the position.

Questions for the City Council should be presented &/or discussed in an open meeting since the Council’s authority lies with the consensus of their vote and not with the individual members. Any discussions with the Council must be held in a public meeting or else the Sunshine Law would be violated. Questions asked of the Council in a public meeting on a topic which is confidential (closed) will not be answered.

So, with answers to community sentiment an apparent bit of “radio silence”, questions about why Miller has not been given the permanent promotion are given some clue by a look at the SGR job posting.

About the Position---Cameron City Manager(From SGR Job Board)

Are you an engaged, community-focused, and innovative leader who can oversee all city operations and foster strategic growth? If so, apply to be the City of Cameron’s next City Manager! We’re looking for an exceptional, hands-on administrator who is:

An excellent communicator and public servant

Skilled in strategic and fiscal management

Passionate about economic development and community building

Cameron, Missouri, is a thriving third-class city known for its welcoming small-town atmosphere, strategic location, and commitment to sustainable growth. Home to over 8,300 residents, Cameron sits at the crossroads of I-35 and U.S. 36, providing easy access to Kansas City and St. Joseph.

Cameron operates under the Council-Manager form of government. The Administration Department oversees the overall governance, financial stewardship, and operations of the City. The ideal candidate for City Manager will be a compassionate and technically proficient leader with strong managerial instincts. They will demonstrate transparency, a “can-do” attitude, and creative problem-solving skills. Experience in economic development, strategic planning, and mentoring staff is key. The next City Manager will be an effective communicator, willing to meet regularly with the Council and engage actively with the community.

Required qualifications include:

Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration, or a related field

Six (6) to ten (10) years of related experience; or a Master’s degree with equivalent experience

Five (5) years in city management with utility management experience

Residency within the city limits

Preferred qualifications include:

Master’s degree

Ten (10) or more years of municipal management experience

ICMA Credentialed Manager

The salary range for this position is $108,000 – $150,000 DOE/DOQ

The apparent stumbling block for Miller appears to be the lack of a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or a related field, with 6 to 10 years of related experience, five years in city management with utility management experience.

With a salary range of between $108,000 and $150,000, the position would be a lucrative one for the selected candidate.

Former City Manager Steve Rasmussen, who served seven years in the position, clocked out with an annual salary of $150,000 plus per year. Miller, who enters his fifth month as interim city manager is on track to receive $111,000 annually were the interim position to run for a year.

If the job description matches what is in City Code and outlines the academic requirements necessary, it may be difficult for Miller, no matter how popular he is or how stellar a job he has done, to be hired for the position.

Despite requests for comment, and Blades’ disqualifier about commenting, the Council is silent on the matter at present.

The Council, in it’s contract with SGR can initiate three such searches from start to finish under it’s paid contract.

In laymen’s terms, the first process ended with two finalists, Carver and Miller, with Carver bowing out and Miller, apparently not meeting requisite requirements for the job, remaining as interim until the second search process of application, interview(s) multiple, and a proffered position to a candidate concludes.

Given the Council’s reticense in the first round, SGR will likely present a similar list of potential candidates in the second go-round, or a third, until a candidate is hired.

There is a public groundswell to flood the October 6 Council meeting with proponents for Miller speaking “in the well” during public participation.

The job listing suggests that unless the job requirements for consideration change, which may require adjustment to City Code, that Miller likely cannot be elevated to the position permanently.

The only snag in that reasoning is that a review of City Staff department directors and their job requirements reveals that at least two sitting department directors are in place without requisite college degrees, creating a bigger potential problem for the Council if they hold to this position, or provides Miller an avenue to seek legal recourse, should he so choose, if the standard ends up being different for him than for previously hired staff directors.